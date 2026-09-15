Suvendu Adhikari Accuses 'Bhaipo Gang' In Chandranath Rath Murder Case

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has made explosive allegations, linking the "bhaipo gang" to the murder of his personal assistant, Chandranath Rath, amidst the high-stakes Nandigram by-election where Rath's mother is now a BJP candidate.

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Key Points West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari alleges the "bhaipo gang," linked to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, was involved in his aide Chandranath Rath's murder.

The BJP has nominated Hasirani Rath, Chandranath's mother, as its candidate for the Nandigram by-election.

Adhikari claims Rs 2 crore was spent on the murder, involving sharpshooters and contract killers, with CBI investigating phone records and a money courier.

Chandranath Rath was shot dead on May 6, shortly after assembly election results, for supporting the leader of the opposition.

CBI has arrested and charge-sheeted 11 suspects, including siblings Sagar and Sahib Sonkar, who allegedly masterminded the killing.

Allegations Against 'Bhaipo Gang'

Context of 'Bhaipo Gang' Term

CBI Investigation Progress

Details of Chandranath Rath's Murder

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday alleged that he had reasons to believe that the "bhaipo gang", an apparent reference to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's followers, was involved in the murder of Chandranath Rath, the BJP leader's personal assistant, in the aftermath of the assembly polls. The CM levelled the charge on a day when the BJP named Hasirani Rath, the mother of the slain aide to Adhikari, as its candidate for Nandigram bypoll. He accompanied Hasirani Rath to the SDO office in Haldia in Purba Medinipur district to submit her nomination.The CBI has made "commendable progress in investigating Chandra's murder" and has already arrested and charge-sheeted some of the accused, the chief minister said. "But I have learnt from reliable sources that a huge sum of money, about Rs 2 crore, was spent on account of the murder. It included paying off the sharpshooters and supari killers (contract killers) and that the 'bhaipo gang' was involved in it," Adhikari claimed, without clarifying who exactly he referred to as 'bhaipo'.In July, 2025, Adhikari, then the leader of the opposition in the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC regime in Bengal, had released a photo gallery of around 50 individuals and used the term "bhaipo gang" to target associates and student leaders tied to the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), the student wing of the erstwhile ruling party. He had claimed they ran unchecked syndicate operations and a threat culture in higher education institutions."The investigators have found several phone call records from Diamond Harbour (Abhishek Banerjee's Lok Sabha constituency) and have nabbed the courier who transported the money. The CBI is investigating all these aspects, and we will get to the bottom of this brutal murder," Adhikari said. Addressing a gathering at a 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha' in Nandigram in support of Hasirani Rath, the CM said, "Chandra was brutally murdered for the sole reason that he supported the leader of the opposition. He was removed from this world prematurely for that 'crime'. But it is our commitment to stand by his family and ensure justice for the wrong done to him."Chandranath was shot dead at point-blank range near Madhyamgram in North 24 Parganas district by motorcycle-borne assailants on the night of May 6, barely 48 hours after the assembly election results, sealing a comprehensive victory of the BJP, were declared. The probe, which was handed over to the CBI for inter-state crime operation implications, has since led to the arrest and charge sheet of 11 suspects, including Burrabazar-based siblings Sagar and Sahib Sonkar. The brothers, the CBI officials had said, were former associates of Rath and had masterminded his killing. "The suspects were behind the hiring of sharpshooters and paying them money," an officer of the investigating team had said, adding, "We have found that they were in touch over the phone with an opposition party leader. All angles are being probed." The agency filed its chargesheet against the 11 accused on August 6.