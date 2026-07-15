'Sutlaj' row: Govt mulls new rules for OTT films, action on ZEE5

Amidst the Satluj film controversy, the Indian government is actively considering amending the IT Rules 2021 to mandate Censor Board certification for all films released on Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms, aiming to regulate digital content and address national security concerns.

IMAGE: A poster of the film Satluj. Photograph: @ZEE5India/X

Key Points Government is considering amending IT Rules 2021 for mandatory film certification on OTT platforms.

The move follows controversy over the film Satluj, released uncensored on ZEE5 and later removed due to national security concerns.

Currently, OTT content does not fall under the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) purview.

The proposed amendment aims to introduce compulsory clearance from the Censor Board for all OTT releases.

Section 69A of the IT Act allows blocking online content on grounds of national sovereignty and integrity.

The government is considering amending the IT Rules 2021 for certification of films before release on OTT platforms, a development that comes amid a controversy over the film Satluj that was released without any clearances.

Sources said the government is mulling introducing compulsory certification and clearance from the Censor Board before any film is released on OTT platforms. For this, an amendment in the IT Rules is necessary.

Government Action On Uncensored Content

A senior government functionary said it is also considering action against intermediary ZEE5 for screening the uncensored film Satluj, which was still under consideration by the Censor Board for Film Certification (CBFC) and several cuts had been suggested in the film. However, OTT content currently does not fall under the purview of the CBFC.

The film was taken down from ZEE5 two days after its release on July 3, following a government order that cited national security concerns. On the screening of Satluj at private places without certification, the government functionary said it is for the state government to ensure that the law is enforced and action taken against those violating it.

The Satluj Film Controversy And IT Rules

The Honey Trehan-directed film depicts the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who investigated the cremation of thousands of unidentified bodies in Punjab between 1984 and 1994, and was abducted and murdered by police personnel in 1995.

Satluj is being screened privately at several places, including in Gurdwaras across Punjab, and the issue is being politicised ahead of assembly elections due early next year.

Part III of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, empowers the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to invoke Section 69A of the IT Act under a mechanism meant to oversee OTT content that does not fall within the purview of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Section 69A empowers the government to block online content on grounds including India's sovereignty and integrity, defence, security of the state, friendly relations with foreign states and public order.

A committee set up by the Centre to examine the content of the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer film Satluj is learnt to have recommended that the ban on its public access through online streaming platforms should remain as the film allegedly goes against India's sovereignty and integrity, government sources said earlier.