Suspension of international flights extended till 'further notice'

Suspension of international flights extended till 'further notice'

Source: PTI
February 28, 2022 11:35 IST
The suspension of scheduled international passenger flights in the country has been extended "till further orders", aviation regulator DGCA said on Monday.

On January 19, the suspension was extended till February 28.

Scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020, following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

 

However, special passenger flights have been operating between India and around 45 countries since July 2020 under air bubble arrangements formed with them.

In a circular on Monday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation stated: "The competent authority has decided to extend the suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India till further orders."

This restriction will not apply to international all-cargo operations and flight specifically approved by the DGCA, it mentioned.

Fights under air bubble arrangement will not be affected, the circular said.

The DGCA had on November 26, 2021, announced that India will resume scheduled international passenger flights from December 15, 2021.

Just a day later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the civil aviation ministry and the DGCA to review its decision in wake of rising concerns over the COVID-19 variant Omicron.

On December 1, 2021, the DGCA revoked its November 26 decision without saying how long the suspension of scheduled international flights continue. 

Source: PTI
 
