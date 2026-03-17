Suspension of 8 Lok Sabha MPs revoked, Speaker says 'no more banners'

The Lok Sabha has reinstated eight suspended opposition MPs after receiving assurances of orderly conduct, marking a potential turning point for parliamentary proceedings and debate in India.

IMAGE: Suspended Lok Sabha MPs Hibi Eden, Prashant Yadaorao Padole, Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, and B Manickam Tagore at the Mahatma Gandhi statue after their suspension was revoked, in parliament in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Key Points The Lok Sabha revoked the suspension of eight opposition MPs after assurances of improved conduct.

Speaker Om Birla stressed the importance of maintaining decorum in the House, including a ban on placards and AI-generated images.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju called for a 'Laxman Rekha' to ensure the smooth functioning of the House.

Opposition members expressed their commitment to upholding the dignity of Parliament, while also raising concerns about being silenced.

The reinstated MPs emphasised their commitment to raising issues of public concern and fighting for the rights of citizens in Parliament.

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday revoked with immediate effect the suspension of eight opposition members who were barred from the House on February 3 for 'unruly' behaviour, with Speaker Om Birla stressing that there should be no display of placards, posters, photos or AI-generated images inside the House or in the Parliament complex.

Congress member K Suresh requested the House to consider the revocation of the eight opposition members, saying whatever had happened in the House was regrettable, and that his party was ready to cooperate in the smooth functioning of the House.

Following the submissions by several opposition members, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said there was a need to draw a "Laxman Rekha" for the smooth functioning of the House, which both treasury and opposition benches agreed to.

Speaker Birla said there is a need to ensure that no placards, posters, photos or AI-generated images are displayed in the House or inside the Parliament complex.

Birla said that everyone is of the opinion that proceedings in Parliament of the world's largest democracy should be smooth and everyone should cooperate.

Rijiju then moved a motion to remove the suspension of seven Congress MPs and one Communist Party of India-Marxist member, which was adopted by a voice vote.

The MPs who were suspended

The suspended MPs were Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Hibi Eden, C Kiran Kumar Reddy, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Manickam Tagore, Prashant Padole and Dean Kuriakose of the Congress, and S Ventakesan of the CPI-M.

Speaking with PTI Videos outside the Parliament building after his suspension was revoked, Manickam Tagore said, "Why did we protest? The question is very simple."

He said Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to complete his speech on the Motion of Thanks to the President on June 3.

After that, the speeches of all the floor leaders of the Samajwadi Party, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the Trinamool Congress, the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party were also skipped, and the proceedings moved to the ruling benches, and, therefore, they protested.

"We said that the Motion of Thanks to the Honourable President is an important process and should not be bypassed. The Leader of the Opposition and all opposition leaders, who represent 240 MPs, cannot be silenced," he said.

Aujla, whose suspension was also revoked, said India's democracy stands strongest when voices are heard, not silenced.

"I am proud of the seven fellow MPs who stood strong together in this struggle -- We stood united and we will continue to stand for democratic values and the voice of the people," he said.

Why the MPs were suspended

The seven Congress MPs first paid homage at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi before entering the Lok Sabha.

Speaking with PTI Videos outside the Parliament building, Congress MP Prashant Padole said, "Truth has prevailed. Going forward, we will raise the issues of the people in Parliament and continue to fight for their rights...

"Whatever it takes, we are ready, even if it costs us our lives. The concerns of ordinary citizens and matters of national interest must be addressed properly."

Asked about the revocation of suspension and the call for upholding the dignity of the House, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra told reporters, "Dignity should be maintained by both sides."

The eight MPs were suspended on February 3 for 'unruly' behaviour following a resolution passed by the Lok Sabha in the first half of the ongoing Budget session.

They were suspended for the entire duration of the Budget session scheduled to conclude on April 2.

Laxman Rekha should be drawn: Rijiju

Earlier, after Suresh's submission, Samajwadi Party member Dharmendra Yadav supported the move, saying his party was ready to cooperate in maintaining the highest standards of Parliament.

"I want to assure the House that we will not do anything that hurts the dignity of the House. But the ruling alliance members should also behave properly," Yadav said, taking the name of Bharatiya Janata Party's Nishikant Dubey, whom he asked to 'correct himself'.

Dubey immediately refuted Yadav, saying that during his 17 years of Parliamentary career, he has not done anything that lowered the dignity of the House.

The BJP MP also demanded an apology from the Samajwadi Party MP for his remarks.

NCP leader Supriya Sule said efforts should be made by both ruling and opposition members so that the House functions smoothly.

"No one should make any personal comments on anyone. We (opposition) should respect the treasury benches, which should also respect the opposition. There should be a 'Laxman Rekha' which no one should breach," she said.

Janata Dal-United leader and Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh said the House should function smoothly and both sides should cooperate.

Rijiju said the ruling alliance members will not break rules nor have they ever broken rules in the past.

"A 'Laxman Rekha' should be drawn. People did not elect us to disrupt House proceedings or stage protests. The House should function smoothly with everyone's cooperation," Rijiju said.

Suresh said that since Monday, the opposition members have not shown any placards or banners, and that they are ready to cooperate in the proper functioning of the House.

Reactions to the Revocation

Following the revocation of their suspensions, several MPs shared their perspectives. Manickam Tagore explained that the initial protest stemmed from Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi not being allowed to complete his speech.

He emphasised the importance of allowing opposition leaders to voice their opinions.

Gurjeet Singh Aujla highlighted the significance of voices being heard in a democracy and expressed pride in standing united with fellow MPs for democratic values.

Prashant Padole stated that truth had prevailed and affirmed his commitment to raising public issues and fighting for citizens' rights in Parliament.

Call for Mutual Respect and Dignity

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra commented on the need for both sides to maintain dignity in the House. Dharmendra Yadav assured cooperation in maintaining parliamentary standards but urged ruling alliance members to behave properly as well.

Supriya Sule emphasised the importance of mutual respect between the ruling and opposition members, advocating for a 'Laxman Rekha' that no one should breach.