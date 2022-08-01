News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Suspension of 4 Cong MPs from Lok Sabha revoked

Suspension of 4 Cong MPs from Lok Sabha revoked

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 01, 2022 15:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday revoked the suspension of four Congress members, after party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said it was not the intention of the opposition to hurt the chair.

IMAGE: Fours suspended Congress MPs Manickam Tagore, TN Prathapan, Jothimani and Ramya Haridas. Photograph: ANI

The Congress members were suspended last Monday for the rest of the session for protesting and carrying placards inside the House.

 

The suspension of Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, T N Prathapan and S Jothimani was revoked after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a motion to the effect, which was approved by the House.

After the revocation of suspension, the House took up discussion on price rise which was initiated by Congress member Manish Tewari.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Government Is Trying To Intimidate Opposition'
'Government Is Trying To Intimidate Opposition'
'BJP should lock this Parliament'
'BJP should lock this Parliament'
Record 19 Opposition MPs suspended from RS for week
Record 19 Opposition MPs suspended from RS for week
Don't play with Sainiks' feelings: Sena to Shinde camp
Don't play with Sainiks' feelings: Sena to Shinde camp
CWG row as India men's TT coach assists in women's tie
CWG row as India men's TT coach assists in women's tie
Record Rs 1.5 lakh cr from 5G spectrum sale; Jio tops
Record Rs 1.5 lakh cr from 5G spectrum sale; Jio tops
Mamata plans cabinet rejig, to induct 4-5 new faces
Mamata plans cabinet rejig, to induct 4-5 new faces
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Will not be intimidated by suspension of MPs: Cong

Will not be intimidated by suspension of MPs: Cong

'Not sorry': Suspended MPs spend night at Parliament

'Not sorry': Suspended MPs spend night at Parliament

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances