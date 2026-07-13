Suspended employee arrested for Badrinath temple donation irregularities

The Uttarakhand police have arrested Pramod Nautiyal, a suspended BKTC employee, in connection with alleged irregularities in Badrinath temple donations, following an FIR and ongoing investigations by both the temple committee and the state government.

IMAGE: The Uttarakhand government has also formed a three-member probe committee to investigate the matter. Photograph: @pushkardhami X/ANI Photo

Key Points Pramod Nautiyal, a suspended BKTC employee, has been arrested by the Uttarakhand police.

Nautiyal is accused of irregularities in managing donations at the Badrinath temple.

An FIR was lodged against him after a BKTC inquiry found prima facie evidence.

Allegations of donation irregularities at Badrinath temple surfaced on social media, leading to a formal complaint.

The Uttarakhand police has arrested Pramod Nautiyal, the accused in the alleged irregularities in the handling of donations at the Badrinath temple, from his residence in Dehradun, the police said on July 13, Monday.

Nautiyal was arrested on Sunday night by the Chamoli Police and taken to Badrinath, where he is currently being questioned, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Chamoli, Surjit Singh Panwar said.

Investigation Into Badrinath Temple Donation Irregularities

Nautiyal is a suspended employee of the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC). An FIR was lodged late Tuesday night against Nautiyal, who served as the personal assistant to the BKTC chairman, the police said.

The BKTC's four-member inquiry committee had found the allegations of irregularities in donation management against Nautiyal to be prima facie true. The BKTC is a statutory body which manages the Badrinath temple and other shrines in Uttarakhand.

The Uttarakhand government had also constituted its own three-member probe committee last week. The Garhwal division commissioner is the chairperson of the committee, which will submit its findings and recommendations to the state government.

The issue gained attention after allegations of irregularities during the counting of donations at the Badrinath temple surfaced on social media. Subsequently, an organisation named 'Bhairav Sena' lodged a complaint, demanding an inquiry and the registration of an FIR in the matter.