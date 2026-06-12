Dharwad Jailer Found Hanging In Quarters, Police Probe Suspension Link

Police in Dharwad are investigating the mysterious death of a suspended jailer, Shiddaramappa Basappa Vaddar, found hanging in his official quarters, raising questions about the disciplinary action he faced for allegedly facilitating prohibited items into the prison.

Key Points A 33-year-old prison official, Shiddaramappa Basappa Vaddar, was found dead by hanging in his official quarters in Dharwad.

Vaddar, a jailer at Dharwad Central Jail, had been under suspension for two months due to disciplinary action.

His suspension was linked to a case involving allegations of facilitating prohibited items, such as cigarettes and gutkha, into the jail.

Police are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding his death and the prior suspension, with no suicide note found.

Family members are in the process of lodging a formal complaint, and three other jail officials have already been arrested in the related contraband case.

A 33-year-old prison official was found hanging from a ceiling fan inside his official quarters here on Friday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Shiddaramappa Basappa Vaddar, hails from Sudi town in Gadag district, they said. However, no suicide note has been recovered from the spot, police said.

Investigation Into Jailer's Death

Speaking to reporters here, Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner N Shashikumar said that Vaddar was serving as a Jailer at Dharwad Central Jail and had recently been transferred to Mysuru. He was found hanging from a ceiling fan inside his official quarters.

According to him, family members reportedly attempted to contact him over the phone but received no response. They then asked neighbours to check on him, following which the body was discovered.

Suspension Linked To Prohibited Items

Commissioner Shashikumar further stated that, as per information received from jail authorities, the deceased had been under suspension for the past two months as part of disciplinary action.

He said that earlier, a case had been registered against certain jail officials over allegations of facilitating the entry of prohibited items, including cigarettes, gutkha and other materials into the jail. At the time, Vaddar was serving as the duty officer in charge and was subsequently suspended.

The Commissioner added that the police will investigate the circumstances surrounding his suspension and determine the reasons behind his death.

The earlier case had been registered at the Suburban Police Station based on a complaint lodged by jail authorities. So far, around three jail officials have been arrested in connection with that case, police said.

Police added that family members of the deceased have arrived and are in the process of lodging a complaint. Based on the complaint, a case will be registered and an investigation will be carried out.