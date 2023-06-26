News
Rediff.com  » News » Suspecting affair with wife, man tries to drink neighbour's blood

Suspecting affair with wife, man tries to drink neighbour's blood

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 26, 2023 14:33 IST
A man has allegedly slit the throat of a person and tried to drink his blood, suspecting him of having an affair with his wife, in Chintamani taluk of Chikkaballapura district, police said.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Pixabay.com

Police, who got to know about the crime after coming across a video of the incident in circulation, arrested the accused on Sunday.

The incident is said to have taken place on June 19, and the victim has survived the attack, police said.

 

According to police, the accused, Vijay and the victim Maresh, were residents of the same locality.

Vijay suspected Maresh of having an affair with his wife, and he along with his relative John Babu took the latter to an isolated spot at Siddappalli on June 19 on the pretext of some work.

While confronting Maresh over an alleged affair with his wife, Vijay allegedly slit his throat and tried to drink the spilling blood, even as John Babu was recording the incident on a phone, police said.

Maresh, after the duo left the spot, managed to reach the hospital for treatment, with the help of locals, police sources said.

On coming to know about the incident and the video, police tracked Maresh, recorded his statement, and subsequently arrested Vijay and John Babu.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
