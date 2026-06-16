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Suspected Pakistani Drone Spotted Near J&K Border

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 16, 2026 11:08 IST

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Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir are on high alert after a suspected Pakistani drone was sighted hovering over a forward village along the International Border in Rajouri, prompting a search for potential illicit payloads.

Key Points

  • A suspected Pakistani drone was sighted over a village in Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir.
  • The drone-like object, with a blinking light, crossed from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir into the Indian side.
  • It briefly hovered in the Sunderbani sector before returning.
  • Security forces conducted a search operation for airdropped payloads like narcotics or weapons.
  • No objectionable items were recovered during the search operation.

A suspected Pakistani drone was sighted over a forward village along the International Border in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday.

The drone-like object with a blinking light was seen moving from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir side into Indian side in Sunderbani sector late Monday night, the officials said.

 

They said the suspected drone returned after briefly hovering between Mahadev Gap and Kalal village.

Security forces searched the area Tuesday morning to ensure there is no airdropping of any payload like narcotics or weapons. However, nothing objectionable was recovered during the search operation, the officials said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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