Search Operation Launched After Drone Sighting In Rajouri

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district launched a comprehensive search operation following the sighting of a suspected Pakistani drone near the Line of Control, raising concerns about cross-border activities.

Key Points A suspected Pakistani drone was sighted over forward villages in Rajouri district along the Line of Control.

The drone, equipped with a blinking light, briefly entered Indian territory before returning to Pakistan.

Security forces launched a search operation to check for any dropped payloads like narcotics or weapons.

No suspicious or objectionable material was recovered during the extensive search operation.

Search For Potential Payloads Along LoC

A search operation was launched early Monday after a suspected Pakistani drone was sighted over a forward village along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officialssaid. The drone-like object, fitted with a blinking light, was observed over the forward villages of Meenka and Beripattan in the Sunderbani sector late Sunday, they said.According to officials, the suspected drone briefly entered the Indian side before returning across the LoC into Pakistan. Security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation at first light to check whether the drone had dropped any payload, such as narcotics or weapons, officials said. However, no suspicious or objectionable material was recovered during the operation, they said.