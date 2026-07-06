Search Operation Launched After Drone Sighting In Rajouri

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district launched a comprehensive search operation following the sighting of a suspected Pakistani drone near the Line of Control, raising concerns about cross-border activities.
A search operation was launched early Monday after a suspected Pakistani drone was sighted over a forward village along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials
Key Points
- A suspected Pakistani drone was sighted over forward villages in Rajouri district along the Line of Control.
- The drone, equipped with a blinking light, briefly entered Indian territory before returning to Pakistan.
- Security forces launched a search operation to check for any dropped payloads like narcotics or weapons.
- No suspicious or objectionable material was recovered during the extensive search operation.
said. The drone-like object, fitted with a blinking light, was observed over the forward villages of Meenka and Beripattan in the Sunderbani sector late Sunday, they said.