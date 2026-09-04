Suspected Pak terrorist killed in high altitude encounter in J-K's Budgam

Security forces have neutralised one terrorist in a high-altitude encounter in central Kashmir's Budgam district, with ongoing operations to apprehend a second suspect.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points One terrorist, suspected to be a Pakistani national, was killed in a high-altitude encounter in Budgam, central Kashmir.

The joint operation involves the Indian Army, J&K Police, and CRPF, with a search ongoing for a second suspect.

The operation was launched after tracking a suspected terror group's movement across the Pir Panjal range.

The encounter site is extremely isolated, requiring a 10-hour trek for troops to reach.

An AK-series assault rifle and other military-grade stores were recovered, but the deceased's identity is still being verified.

A terrorist, believed to be a Pakistani national, was killed on Friday in a high-altitude encounter with the Army and other security forces in central Kashmir's Budgam district, officials said.

The operation, being conducted by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), is underway as security personnel continue to search for a second suspect believed to be holed up in the area.

Tracking Terrorist Movement

The officials said the Army launched the operation after tracking movement patterns of a suspected terror group heading from Ashdar Gali in Poonch towards Pakherpora in Pulwama via Yousmarg in Budgam.

The Army tracked the group's trajectory across high-altitude mountain passes in the Pir Panjal range, they said.

A cordon was laid in the area on September 1, and contact was established in Ashdar Gali, a remote alpine ridge situated in rugged terrain, on September 3.

Officials said the encounter site is extremely isolated, requiring troops to trek nearly 10 hours from the Doodhpathri area to reach the location.

Ongoing Search And Recovery

The Srinagar-based Chinar Corps posted on X, "Based on specific intelligence input, a joint search operation was launched by the Indian Army, J&K Police and CRPF in Budgam. Vigilant troops observed suspicious activity, and upon being challenged, terrorists opened fire, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire during which one terrorist was neutralised and one AK rifle was recovered. A search operation is in progress."

While an AK-series assault rifle and other military-grade stores were recovered from the scene, officials said the identity of the deceased is still being verified.

The Army has deployed more troops across the higher reaches as combing operations continue for the second terrorist, who is believed to have been injured in the gunfight.

The J-K police and CRPF have provided backup to ensure that the surviving terrorist does not break the cordon during the night. The Army has also increased its deployment from the Jammu side to ensure that the second terrorist does not escape.

In July, the Army and J&K Police killed a terrorist identified as Zakir Ganie in the Shopian region.