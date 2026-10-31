Hashim Baba Gang Shooter Injured In Delhi Police Encounter

Delhi Police successfully apprehended a suspected Hashim Baba gang shooter, wanted in multiple murder cases, after an exchange of fire in Najafgarh on Friday, highlighting ongoing efforts against organised crime.

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Key Points A suspected shooter of the Hashim Baba gang was injured in an exchange of fire with Delhi Police on Friday.

The accused, identified as Shivam, was wanted in two murder cases, including the killing of a minor.

Police intercepted Shivam near Najafgarh, who then opened fire, prompting retaliation.

Shivam was apprehended after being shot in the leg, and a pistol with ammunition was recovered.

Authorities are investigating Shivam's involvement in other criminal activities and the wider gang network.

A suspected shooter of the Hashim Baba gang, wanted in two murder cases, including the killing of a minor, was injured in an exchange of fire with the Delhi Police near the UER-2 highway in southwest Delhi's Najafgarh area on Friday, officials said.

Police Intercept Suspected Gang Member

The encounter took place when police tried to intercept the accused, identified as Shivam, who was allegedly on his way to carry out a major crime, they said.

According to police, Shivam opened fire at the team when asked to stop, prompting the personnel to retaliate. Around seven rounds were exchanged between the two sides during the encounter.

A bullet hit Shivam in the leg, following which he was apprehended, police said, adding that a pistol and ammunition were recovered from his possession.

Shivam was wanted in connection with two murder cases registered at Dabri police station, including one involving a minor.

The police are now probing his alleged involvement in other criminal activities and are also investigating the wider network of the Hashim Baba gang, they added.