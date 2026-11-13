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Keralam Police Arrest Maharashtra Man Over Alleged Extremist Ties

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 13, 2026 15:40 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A 27-year-old man from Maharashtra has been arrested in Keralam's Palakkad district under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for alleged links to extremist groups, highlighting ongoing national security concerns.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A 27-year-old man, Gurumoorthi, from Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, was arrested in Keralam's Palakkad district on Thursday.
  • He was apprehended for alleged links with extremist groups and posing a threat to national security.
  • The case was registered under Section 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
  • The arrest was carried out by a special team of the Thrissur City Police from his rented accommodation in Ottapalam on Thursday night.
  • Police stated that further details would be shared later, as the investigation is underway.

A 27-year-old man from Maharashtra was arrested in Keralam's Palakkad district for his alleged links with extremist groups, police said on Friday.

Investigation Underway

The accused has been identified as Gurumoorthi, a native of Bharath Khandivelly West in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.

 

He was working at a milk booth within the jurisdiction of the Ottapalam police station in Palakkad district.

According to police, the Thrissur East police station registered a case on Thursday based on intelligence inputs that people allegedly involved in extremist activities and posing a threat to national security were hiding in the state.

The case was registered under Section 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, which deals with conspiracy, attempts or facilitation of terrorist acts.

A special team of the Thrissur City Police arrested Gurumoorthi from his rented accommodation in the Ottapalam area at around 11 pm on Thursday.

Police said further details of the arrest would be shared later, as the investigation was underway.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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extremist groups keralamuapa arrest palakkadgurumoorthi maharashtranational security threatthrissur city police

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