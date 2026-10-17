NCB Nabs Suspected Drug Peddler With 385 Grams Heroin In Jammu

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Jammu Zonal Unit has arrested a suspected drug peddler and seized 385 grams of heroin, uncovering potential interstate trafficking links between Jammu and Punjab.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points A suspected drug peddler was arrested on Saturday in Jammu's Digiana area.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized 385 grams of suspected heroin during the operation.

Preliminary investigations indicate possible links between Jammu and Punjab-based drug traffickers.

The seized contraband was allegedly intended for distribution within Jammu district.

Further investigation is underway to identify other individuals and disrupt the wider trafficking network.

A suspected drug peddler was arrested along with 385 grams of heroin in an intelligence-led operation here, a spokesperson of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Jammu Zonal Unit, said on Saturday. The accused was arrested from the Digiana area, with preliminary investigations pointing to possible links between Jammu-based drug traffickers and suppliers in Punjab. The suspected contraband was allegedly meant for distribution in Jammu district, the spokesperson said.

NCB Investigation Underway

Acting on specific intelligence regarding suspected heroin trafficking, NCB Jammu conducted surveillance in Digiana and intercepted a person stated to be a resident of Miran Sahib, Jammu, while he was allegedly attempting to deliver the contraband, he said.

The operation led to the recovery and seizure of four packets containing a total of 385 grams of suspected heroin, the spokesperson said.

Further investigation is underway to identify other persons involved and establish the wider network's forward and backward linkages, including any interstate connections, he said.

NCB Jammu is pursuing these leads to disrupt the suspected trafficking network beyond the immediate seizure and arrest, the spokesperson said.