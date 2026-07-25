Security Forces Launch Search After Pakistani Drones Detected Near IB

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have initiated extensive search operations following the detection of suspected Pakistani drones near the International Border in Samba and Kathua districts, raising concerns about cross-border aerial activity.

Key Points Suspected Pakistani drones detected near International Border in Samba and Kathua districts.

Security forces initiated extensive search operations in the affected areas.

One drone was seen in Samba, believed to have retreated to Pakistan.

Another drone was briefly sighted in Kathua's Hiranagar sector.

Surveillance along the IB has been intensified due to recurring drone activities.

Security forces on Saturday launched extensive search operations after suspected Pakistani drones were detected near the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba and Kathua districts, officials said. An aerial object, suspected to be a Pakistani drone, was detected by Army troops over the forward village of Tarore in the Vijaypur area of Samba late on Friday night, prompting the activation of counter-drone measures, the officials said.

They said the drone is believed to have retreated across the IB into Pakistan.

Intensified Surveillance Along Border

Another suspected drone was briefly noticed hovering over the Chak Nalua village in the Hiranagar sector of Kathua district on Friday evening, the officials said. Security forces launched a comprehensive search operation at both places to trace any possible payload or evidence linked to the drone activity, they said. The operations were continuing when last reports were received. Surveillance along the IB has also been intensified in view of repeated drone activities, the officials said.