Suspected blast in Jammu village ahead of Modi's visit

An explosion took place in an agriculture field on the outskirts of Jammu on Sunday with police suspecting that it was caused by a lightning strike or a meteorite.

IMAGE: The blast was heard in the Laliana village of Jammu ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit. Photograph: ANI

The blast was reported in Lalian village in Bishnan belt, they said.

"We suspect it to be a meteorite.... might be lightning", a senior police officer told PTI.

Investigations are on.

Security has been stepped in the region ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to inaugurate and lay foundation stone of development projects worth over Rs 20,000 crore in Jammu and Kashmir, including the opening of the Banihal-Qazigund road tunnel to establish all-weather connectivity between the two regions of the union territory.

This will be Modi's first major trip to the Union Territory, other than his trips to border posts, since the abrogation of Article 370 and special status of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019.