72-yr-old suspect in California shooting found dead in his car

The man suspected of carrying out a shooting in Monterey Park in California has died.

IMAGE: A man signals as a police officer directs him to walk away from the location of a shooting that took place during a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration, in Monterey Park, California, on January 22, 2023. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said investigators have confirmed that the man identified as Huu Can Tran, 72, was found dead inside a white cargo van after engaging in a standoff with police in Torrance, California, CNN reported.

Luna said that officers found the man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities had been searching for the man after he opened fire at a dance studio in Monterey Park as the people were celebrating Lunar New Year weekend, as per the new report.

10 people were killed and 10 others were injured in the shooting incident that took place at 10.22 pm (local time) in California on Saturday.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said evidence that linked the suspect to Monterey Park and nearby Alhambra was found in the vehicle after the suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He further said that a handgun was also found in the vehicle, according to CNN.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said five men and five women were killed in the shooting.

According to Sheriff's department, at least 10 others were injured and 'were transported to numerous local hospitals and are listed in various conditions from stable to critical', as per the CNN report.

President Joe Biden on Sunday ordered all US flags at public buildings to be flown at half-staff until sunset, January 26, according to a statement released by the White House.

He further said that flag shall be flown at half-staff at all US embassies, allegations and consular offices and other facilities abroad.