News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 72-yr-old suspect in California shooting found dead in his car

72-yr-old suspect in California shooting found dead in his car

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 23, 2023 09:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The man suspected of carrying out a shooting in Monterey Park in California has died.

IMAGE: A man signals as a police officer directs him to walk away from the location of a shooting that took place during a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration, in Monterey Park, California, on January 22, 2023. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said investigators have confirmed that the man identified as Huu Can Tran, 72, was found dead inside a white cargo van after engaging in a standoff with police in Torrance, California, CNN reported.

Luna said that officers found the man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

 

Authorities had been searching for the man after he opened fire at a dance studio in Monterey Park as the people were celebrating Lunar New Year weekend, as per the new report.

10 people were killed and 10 others were injured in the shooting incident that took place at 10.22 pm (local time) in California on Saturday.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said evidence that linked the suspect to Monterey Park and nearby Alhambra was found in the vehicle after the suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He further said that a handgun was also found in the vehicle, according to CNN.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said five men and five women were killed in the shooting.

According to Sheriff's department, at least 10 others were injured and 'were transported to numerous local hospitals and are listed in various conditions from stable to critical', as per the CNN report.

President Joe Biden on Sunday ordered all US flags at public buildings to be flown at half-staff until sunset, January 26, according to a statement released by the White House.

He further said that flag shall be flown at half-staff at all US embassies, allegations and consular offices and other facilities abroad.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Print this article
Texas school shooting: Biden blames gun lobby
Texas school shooting: Biden blames gun lobby
PHOTOS: US students walk out of class to protest gun violence
PHOTOS: US students walk out of class to protest gun violence
3 killed in US mall shooting, gunman shot dead
3 killed in US mall shooting, gunman shot dead
Has Dhankar Inspired TN Governor?
Has Dhankar Inspired TN Governor?
Republic Day: Meet Egyptian Chief Guest
Republic Day: Meet Egyptian Chief Guest
Aus Open PIX: Sabalenka storms into quarter-finals
Aus Open PIX: Sabalenka storms into quarter-finals
PIX: Ronaldo fails to score on debut for Al Nassr
PIX: Ronaldo fails to score on debut for Al Nassr
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

6 killed, 24 hurt in shooting at I-Day parade in US

6 killed, 24 hurt in shooting at I-Day parade in US

Teenage gunman kills 19 kids, 2 adults at Texas school

Teenage gunman kills 19 kids, 2 adults at Texas school

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances