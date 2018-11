November 20, 2018 15:53 IST

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday said she won't contest next Lok Sabha poll due to health reasons.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader told reporters in Indore that she has "made up her mind" not to contest the elections.

"It is the party which decides, but I have made up my mind not to contest the next (Lok Sabha) elections," the Vidisha MP said.