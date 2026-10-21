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Probe Launched After Ex-Naxalite's Death In Bijapur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 21, 2026 16:32 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Authorities are investigating the alleged suicide of a 26-year-old surrendered Naxalite at a rehabilitation centre in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Wednesday.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A 26-year-old surrendered Naxalite allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday in Bijapur.
  • The incident occurred at a rehabilitation centre in Chhattisgarh where he was undergoing livelihood training.
  • The deceased, Narsu Boddu alias Naiti, had been staying at the centre since July 23.
  • Bijapur Police and Forensic Science Laboratory personnel have launched a probe, registering a case of unnatural death.

A 26-year-old surrendered Naxalite allegedly ended his life by hanging himself at a rehabilitation centre in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Wednesday, police said.

Narsu Boddu alias Naiti, the deceased, was staying at the centre since July 23 and was undergoing livelihood training, an official said.

 

A team of Bijapur Police and personnel from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) reached the spot and launched a probe.

A case of unnatural death was registered at the Bijapur police station, the official said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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