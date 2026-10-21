Probe Launched After Ex-Naxalite's Death In Bijapur

Authorities are investigating the alleged suicide of a 26-year-old surrendered Naxalite at a rehabilitation centre in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Wednesday.

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Key Points A 26-year-old surrendered Naxalite allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday in Bijapur.

The incident occurred at a rehabilitation centre in Chhattisgarh where he was undergoing livelihood training.

The deceased, Narsu Boddu alias Naiti, had been staying at the centre since July 23.

Bijapur Police and Forensic Science Laboratory personnel have launched a probe, registering a case of unnatural death.

A 26-year-old surrendered Naxalite allegedly ended his life by hanging himself at a rehabilitation centre in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Wednesday, police said.

Narsu Boddu alias Naiti, the deceased, was staying at the centre since July 23 and was undergoing livelihood training, an official said.

A team of Bijapur Police and personnel from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) reached the spot and launched a probe.

A case of unnatural death was registered at the Bijapur police station, the official said.