Surrender illegal arms in 15 days or face action, warns Manipur CM

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh has issued a critical 15-day ultimatum for the voluntary surrender of illegal firearms, aiming to restore lasting peace and stability in the state following prolonged ethnic violence.

IMAGE: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh inspects arms and explosives recovered by security forces during a programme on'Initiatives towards Bringing Normalcy in Manipur' at the 1st Battalion MR Parade Ground, in Imphal, Manipur, August 12, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh has called for the voluntary surrender of illegal firearms within 15 days.

Failure to comply will result in strict legal action against individuals found with weapons.

The appeal is part of broader initiatives to restore normalcy and lasting peace in Manipur, which has faced ethnic violence since May 2023.

Security forces have seized over 1,400 firearms, 7,000 cartridges, and 1,100 explosives since February this year.

The government is also taking action against extortionists and miscreants, planning to book them under the National Security Act.

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Wednesday urged anyone in possession of illegal firearms to voluntarily surrender their weapons within 15 days, failing which strict action will be taken as per the law.

Singh made the appeal during an event here on initiatives taken to bring normalcy in Manipur.

He said the progress of the state had been adversely affected since the crisis began on May 3, 2023. Singh said that after he became the CM on February 4 this year, peace outreach initiatives were undertaken in various districts to bring lasting peace in the state.

He said that during the President's Rule prior to him becoming the CM, law and order had stabilised in the state.

Singh also maintained that the government had made continuous efforts towards bringing peace by reaching out to different places that could not be visited earlier due to the crisis.

Efforts Towards Restoring Peace in Manipur

"Now that the unrest has subsided, this is not the time to continue holding onto the guns. I urge all, in both hills and the valley, to voluntarily surrender their weapons within 15 days either through their local MLAs or SPs," he said.

"If anyone is apprehended with firearms after 15 days, appropriate action will be taken as per the law," the CM said.

Singh, in social media post, later said, "The programme highlighted the coordinated efforts of the state police, Indian Army, Assam Rifles and central forces towards restoring peace, strengthening security and recovering illegal arms."

Security Forces' Successes and Future Actions

During the event, 1,422 firearms, 7,010 cartridges and 1,137 explosives seized by security forces from February 5 to August 11 this year were also displayed.

"The display was intended to highlight the sustained efforts of the security forces and law enforcement agencies towards restoring peace and security in the state and to demonstrate the scale of recovery of arms and ammunition during the period," an official statement said.

The CM also commended the efforts of state police, Border Security Force, Assam Rifles and CRPF in recovering such a huge quantity of arms and ammunition during such a short span of time.

Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam, in his address, said that strict action will be initiated against any organisation or individual involved in extortion, intimidation and causing harassment to transporters along the national highways.

He said the government is planning to book the extortionists and miscreants along the national highways under the National Security Act (NSA).

DGP Mukesh Singh said that 491 extremists have been arrested from February to August this year.

"To protect the younger generation, the Manipur Police have strengthened anti-narcotics operations in the state," he added.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kukis since May 2023.