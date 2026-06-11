BJP Leader K Surendran Alleges Organised Networks Help Bangladeshi Nationals Obtain Fake IDs In Kerala

BJP leader K Surendran has raised serious concerns about organised networks allegedly helping Bangladeshi nationals obtain fake identity documents in Kerala, urging urgent government action to address the growing infiltration threat and protect genuine migrant workers.

Key Points BJP leader K Surendran alleges organised networks are helping Bangladeshi nationals acquire fake identity documents in Kerala.

These networks reportedly provide Aadhaar, voter IDs, and ration cards using Kerala addresses to infiltrators.

Surendran claims Kerala is becoming a refuge for Bangladeshi infiltrators after crackdowns in Assam and Bengal.

He warns the issue poses a serious challenge for Kerala and could impact genuine migrant workers from West Bengal.

Surendran calls for urgent action, a transparent system, and vigilance from state and central intelligence agencies to identify infiltrators while protecting legitimate workers.

BJP leader K Surendran on Thursday alleged that organised networks were helping Bangladeshi nationals obtain fake identity documents in Kerala and called for urgent measures to identify illegal infiltrators while protecting genuine migrant workers.

In a post on X, Surendran claimed that "organized mafia networks" were active in the state, helping Bangladeshi infiltrators secure Aadhaar cards, voter identity cards and ration cards using Kerala addresses.

Allegations Of Fake ID Networks In Kerala

"Five years ago, Bangladeshi infiltrators were completely removed from Assam, and in recent weeks they have also been driven out of Bengal. Now, the only state left for them to seek refuge in is Keralam," he claimed.

The former BJP chief tagged Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala, BJP leaders Nitin Nabin, B L Santhosh and Rajeev Chandrasekhar in the post.

Surendran said a few days ago, several leading newspapers published photographs showing thousands of passengers arriving from Bengal at railway stations across Kerala.

He made the remarks in response to a media report which alleged that fake documents, including Aadhaar and ration cards, were being issued to Bangladeshi nationals through a large network operating in the state.

Surendran Warns Of Infiltration Threat

Surendran said the issue could pose a serious challenge for Kerala in the future if left unchecked.

He also referred to recent media reports showing large numbers of passengers arriving in Kerala from West Bengal by train.

The BJP leader said the situation could create difficulties for genuine migrant workers from Bengal who come to Kerala seeking employment.

He alleged that inadequate monitoring and regulation, along with the prevailing political environment, could work to the advantage of infiltrators.

Call For Urgent Action To Protect Genuine Workers

"Urgent action is required. A transparent and effective system must be put in place to distinguish genuine workers from infiltrators," he said, adding that both state and central intelligence agencies were aware of the issue.

Surendran said the state's approach should be to remain vigilant against illegal infiltrators while ensuring care, dignity and protection for legitimate migrant workers.