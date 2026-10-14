Public Health Scare: Surat Police Arrest Medical Shop Owner For Repackaging Animal Tonic As Paediatric Medicine

Surat Police have apprehended a medical shop owner for allegedly repackaging veterinary feed supplement as children's medicine, raising serious public health concerns about counterfeit drugs and consumer safety.

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Key Points Surat Police arrested a medical shop owner for repackaging animal tonic as children's medicine.

The accused, Mohammad Sajid Ibrahim Mulla, allegedly refilled Himalaya Liv.52 Protec Liquid Veterinary Feed Supplement into smaller bottles.

Counterfeit labels for Himalaya Liv.52 Drops, a paediatric product, were affixed to these bottles.

The fraudulent product was sold at twice its original price, posing a significant public health risk.

Police have urged the public to seek medical attention if affected and verify medicine authenticity with doctors.

In a shocking case that raised concern over public health, Surat Police arrested a medical shop owner for allegedly repackaging a tonic meant for animals and selling it as medicine for children at a higher price.

Details Of The Fraudulent Scheme

A team from the Surat Special Operations Group raided the medical store in Gopipura locality in Surat and arrested its owner, identified as Mohammad Sajid Ibrahim Mulla (51), Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajdeepsinh Nakum said on Wednesday.

He said the accused allegedly took large cans of Himalaya Liv.52 Protec Liquid Veterinary Feed Supplement, intended for animals, and transferred the liquid into smaller 60 ml and 100 ml bottles.

Mulla then allegedly affixed counterfeit labels bearing the name Himalaya Liv.52 Drops, a paediatric product, onto the bottles to pass them off as medicine suitable for children.

"He would extract the liquid from large one-litre and five-litre cans of 'Himalaya Liv.52 Protec Liquid Veterinary Feed Supplement' and manually fill it into 60 ml and 100 ml bottles. He would then affix counterfeit labels for 'Himalaya Liv.52 Drops' (a paediatric product) onto these bottles," the DCP said.

The accused used to sell the product at twice its price, he said, adding that police seized materials and other items valued at Rs 31,195 during the operation.

Legal Action And Public Advisory

An FIR was registered at Athwa police station under sections 123 (causing hurt by means of poison), 125 (rash, negligent act endangering human life), 336 (forgery), and 278 (sale of a drug as a different drug) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Police have appealed to the public to immediately seek necessary medical treatment if they purchased the medicine and suffered any adverse health effects, and to contact the police.

Police also advised consumers to verify the authenticity and quality of medicines with their treating doctors and to take medication strictly as prescribed.