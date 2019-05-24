15 children killed in Surat building fire

May 24, 2019 19:24 IST

At least 15 students of a coaching class were killed when they jumped off a commercial complex in Surat after it caught fire on Friday afternoon, Gujarat Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said.

The fire engulfed the third and fourth floor of the Taxshila Complex in Surat, he said.

Visuals on TV channels showed students jumping off the third and fourth floors of the building.

A fire official said 19 fire tenders and two hydraulic platforms were pressed into service to douse the fire.

Locals were seen helping in the rescue operation to save stranded students as well as other occupants of the four-storey building.

"Students on fourth and third floor jumped off to the ground to save themselves from fire and smoke. Many have been rescued and sent to hospital. The operation to douse the fire is on," said a fire official.

In a video clip of the incident, some young students can be seen coming out of the windows of a coaching class and jumping off from the third and fourth floors amid thick smoke coming out from the building.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over the fire tragedy.

He also asked the Gujarat government and local authorities to provide all possible assistance to those affected.

'Extremely anguished by the fire tragedy in Surat. My thoughts are with bereaved families.

'May the injured recover quickly. Have asked the Gujarat government and local authorities to provide all possible assistance to those affected,' Modi tweeted.