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Surat Faces Flooded Roads

By REDIFF NEWS August 01, 2026 14:00 IST 1 Minute Read
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Continuous heavy rainfall lashed Surat, leaving streets waterlogged and disrupting daily life.

People waded through flooded roads with umbrellas and bicycles while vehicles struggled to move through submerged paths.

 

Flooding in Surat

IMAGE: People walk through a waterlogged street in Surat, July 31, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Flooding in Surat

IMAGE: People wade through a waterlogged road in Surat. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Flooding in Surat

IMAGE: A man and his bicycle wade through a waterlogged road in Surat. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Flooding in Surat

IMAGE: Dogs partially submerged in flood waters in Surat. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Flooding in Surat

IMAGE: A waterlogged area in Surat. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Flooding in Surat

IMAGE: A cyclist and an automobile wade through a waterlogged path in Surat. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Flooding in Surat

IMAGE: Vehicles wade through a waterlogged path in Surat. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Flooding in Surat

IMAGE: Workers work on a manhole as water collects due to continuous rainfall in Surat. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Flooding in Surat

IMAGE: Vehicles and commuters wade through a waterlogged path in Surat. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff

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