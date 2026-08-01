Surat Faces Flooded Roads

Continuous heavy rainfall lashed Surat, leaving streets waterlogged and disrupting daily life.

People waded through flooded roads with umbrellas and bicycles while vehicles struggled to move through submerged paths.

IMAGE: People walk through a waterlogged street in Surat, July 31, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: People wade through a waterlogged road in Surat. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A man and his bicycle wade through a waterlogged road in Surat. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Dogs partially submerged in flood waters in Surat. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: A waterlogged area in Surat. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: A cyclist and an automobile wade through a waterlogged path in Surat. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: Vehicles wade through a waterlogged path in Surat. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: Workers work on a manhole as water collects due to continuous rainfall in Surat. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: Vehicles and commuters wade through a waterlogged path in Surat. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff