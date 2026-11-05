Surat diamond worker untraceable after joining Russian army

A Surat family is desperately appealing for government assistance to locate 39-year-old Ramnik Sakhwala, who has been untraceable for over four months after joining the Russian Army in a non-combatant role following a move to Russia for better job prospects.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

Key Points Ramnik Sakhwala, 39, from Surat, moved to Russia in 2025 due to a slowdown in the diamond industry.

He joined the Russian Army in June 2026, assured of a non-combatant role supplying food in the war zone.

Ramnik has been untraceable for over four months since his last contact with his wife on June 24.

His family in Surat has approached the MEA, Gujarat State Non-Resident Gujaratis Foundation, Russian Consulate, and PMO for help.

The Indian embassy in Russia informed the family that getting information about Ramnik could take months or even a year.

Hit by a slowdown in the Surat diamond industry, 39-year-old Ramnik Sakhwala moved to Russia in 2025 for better job prospects, probably unaware of the unexpected turn his life would take and landed a non-combatant role in the Russian Army.

More than four months after Ramnik joined the Russian military in June 2026, his whereabouts remain unknown, while his family in Surat, including his wife and a 16-year-old son, is waiting desperately for an update and renewing their appeal seeking the help of the government and the Indian embassy.

Indian Man's Journey To Russia

"Ramnik travelled to Russia in search of better livelihood opportunities after his work in Surat's diamond industry became financially unviable," his brother Mahesh Sakhwala told PTI on Wednesday.

Ramnik was previously employed in the planning department of a diamond manufacturing unit in Surat. However, following a slowdown in the diamond industry, he decided to move abroad in search of better employment opportunities, Mahesh added.

He initially went to Russia in 2025 on a three-month business visa, which was subsequently extended by a year.

Joining The Russian Army

Ramnik joined the Russian Army in early June 2026 and informed his family that he would not be deployed on the frontline, his brother said.

"Instead, he was assured that his responsibilities would involve supplying food to personnel in the war zone. Ramnik told us he would not have to fight or undertake any risky work. His only responsibility was to supply food," Mahesh said.

The family claimed Ramnik remains untraceable for the past four months despite repeated efforts to seek assistance from various authorities.

He last spoke to his wife, Sheetal, on June 24 and told her he would not be reachable for 10-15 days.

Family's Desperate Search For Answers

Mahesh claimed that after Ramnik went untraceable, the family approached the Ministry of External Affairs in Delhi.

"However, officials informed us that since Ramnik had obtained a Russian passport, they would need to approach the Russian Federation for further assistance," Mahesh said.

Ramnik had also shared a photograph of his passport with his family along with other documents, he added.

Mahesh showed documents to claim the family also contacted the Gujarat State Non-Resident Gujaratis Foundation through email, seeking help in tracing Ramnik. They also wrote to the Consulate General of the Russian Federation in Mumbai, but are yet to receive a response.

Ramnik's 16-year-old son, who is studying in Class 11, has also been actively trying to trace his father by writing emails and letters in English, Mahesh said.

As her husband remains untraceable, Ramnik's wife Sheetal has taken up sewing work to support the household, with other family members also helping her financially.

Official Hurdles And Lingering Hope

Mahesh claimed the Indian embassy in Russia had informed the family that it would seek information about Ramnik from Russian authorities and share an update once a response was received.

"We asked them whether he was alive. They said it was possible, but they could not provide any information at the moment. They also told us that getting a response could take months or even a year," he said.

The family claimed they submitted a letter to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) 20 days ago, but have not received a response.

"Our only demand is that the government help us trace my brother and at least provide some information about whether he is alive or about his whereabouts," Mahesh added.