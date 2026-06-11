Bravery Above And Beyond: Constable Scales Building To Save Life

A Surat City police constable's extraordinary bravery in scaling a seventh-floor apartment to rescue a man from a suicide attempt highlights the critical role of swift police intervention in saving lives and addressing mental health crises.

Key Points Surat Police Constable Shailesh Chudasama scaled a seventh-floor apartment grille to rescue a man attempting suicide.

The incident in Laskana, Surat, involved a distress call about a man consuming a poisonous substance and locking himself in.

Swift action by the 112 PCR van, Fire and Emergency Services, and the constable ensured the man's survival.

The rescued man, working in the diamond industry, is now receiving treatment.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi praised the Surat Police for their sensitive and devoted response.

A Surat City police constable risked his life by climbing the exterior grille of a seventh-floor apartment to rescue a man who had allegedly attempted suicide inside a locked flat in Laskana area, officials said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on the evening of June 8 when the Surat Police Control Room received a distress call from a woman stating that her husband had consumed some poisonous substance and locked himself inside their apartment.

Daring Rescue Operation Unfolds

The Laskana Police Station's 112 PCR van, along with Fire and Emergency Services and an ambulance, was dispatched to the location.

Police Constable Shailesh Chudasama and driver Kripalsinh Gohil entered a neighbouring apartment. Chudasama then climbed the grille of the balcony of the adjacent flat on the 7th floor to land on the balcony of the couple's apartment.

"The door was locked from inside. After entering, we found that the man had consumed a poisonous substance. I immediately restrained him and removed the remaining substance from his possession. He was vomiting," Chudasama said.

Timely Intervention Saves A Life

Police took him to a hospital in Kamrej without waiting for the ambulance. The ambulance met them on the way, and he was shifted for emergency treatment, the police constable said.

The man, who works in the diamond cutting and polishing industry, survived the incident due to the swift intervention and is currently undergoing treatment, police officials said.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi lauded Surat Police's response.

"This is the sensitive Surat Police! Surat Police has given a new life to a young man who was about to commit suicide due to mental stress in the Laskana area of Surat. Congratulations to the personnel of the Surat Police PCR team for performing their duty with devotion to humanity," Sanghavi wrote on X.