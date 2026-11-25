Discover how a BJP ward-level leader and his aide were apprehended in Surat, Gujarat, for allegedly possessing a significant quantity of illegal Indian Made Foreign Liquor, highlighting the state's strict prohibition laws.

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Key Points A BJP ward-level leader, Vijay Modi, and his aide Karan Panwala, were arrested on Monday in Surat.

They were allegedly found possessing 645 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) valued at Rs 2.65 lakh.

The arrests occurred during a police raid in the city's Lalgate area, following a tip-off.

Gujarat is a 'dry state' where the manufacture, sale, storage, and consumption of alcohol are prohibited.

Surat BJP chief Paresh Patel issued a show-cause notice to Modi, demanding an explanation within seven days.

A ward-level leader of the BJP in Gujarat's Surat and his aide were arrested for allegedly possessing 645 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 2.65 lakh, police said on Wednesday.

Gujarat's Prohibition Law Enforcement

Gujarat is a 'dry state', where the manufacture, sale, storage and consumption of alcohol is prohibited.

Vijay Modi (62) and his aide Karan Panwala (29) were arrested on Monday for possessing 645 IMFL bottles worth Rs 2.65 lakh during a raid in the city's Lalgate area, a statement issued by the police said.

Modi is the general secretary of ward number 12 in Surat city.

After Modi's arrest, Surat BJP chief Paresh Patel issued a show-cause notice to him demanding an explanation within seven days.

Acting on a tip-off, Lalgate police raided Modi's house in Laxmibhavan behind Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) parking and seized the IMFL bottles.

A case has been registered against Modi, his son Raj, his aide Panwala under relevant sections of the Gujarat Prohibition Act, 1949 and the Gujarat Prohibition (Amendment) Act, 2017.

The police have registered a case under the Prohibition Act. If a disclosure is not made within seven days, disciplinary action will be initiated, the show-cause notice addressed to Modi, Ward 12 general secretary, said.

Police declared Modi's son Raj as a wanted accused, who had 11 prohibition cases registered against him in the past.