Supriya Sule, working president of NCP-SP, will miss the crucial INDIA bloc meeting on Saturday as her father Sharad Pawar remains hospitalised, raising questions about the party's immediate political engagements.

IMAGE: NCP-SCP working president and MP Supriya Sule speaks to the media, in Mumbai, November 25, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Supriya Sule will not attend the INDIA bloc meeting on Saturday due to Sharad Pawar's hospitalisation.

Sharad Pawar was admitted to a hospital in south Mumbai on Thursday due to dehydration.

Sule plans to attend the special Parliament session from Monday morning.

NCP-SP has issued a whip for its Lok Sabha MPs to be present from November 30.

The party will examine the delimitation bill before deciding its support, despite speculation of backing the BJP.

Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar working president Supriya Sule on Friday said she would not attend the INDIA bloc meeting convened on Saturday to discuss the Opposition's floor strategy in the special Parliament session, as her father Sharad Pawar was ailing.

Pawar's Health And Party Stance

As Pawar was in hospital, she would stay in Mumbai during the weekend, the Barmati MP said.

"I will go to Delhi on Monday morning to attend the session," she said in her WhatsApp status message.

NCP-SP president Sharad Pawar was admitted to a hospital in south Mumbai on Thursday due to dehydration.

The NCP-SP on Friday issued a whip directing its Lok Sabha MPs to remain present in the House from November 30.

The whip came amid the buzz that the party may support the BJP-led Union government on the delimitation bill.

Sule has said that her party will first examine the draft legislation, if it is brought, before making its stand clear.