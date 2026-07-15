Supriya Sule rules out NDA switch, clarifies stand on delimitation bill

Amidst swirling rumours of political realignments and a potential merger, NCP-SP working president Supriya Sule has clarified her party's cautious stance on the proposed Delimitation Bill.

IMAGE: NCP-SP Working National President and MP Supriya Sule addresses a press conference, in Mumbai. Photograph: @supriya_sule/X

Key Points NCP-SP working president Supriya Sule stated that a uniform 50 per cent increase in seats across all states under the proposed Delimitation Bill would be difficult to oppose.

Sule clarified that any decision on supporting the Delimitation Bill would be taken collectively after discussions within the INDIA bloc, rejecting speculation of her party joining the ruling alliance.

The government plans to introduce the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill in the monsoon session to raise Lok Sabha seats to 850 and initiate delimitation.

Sule dismissed media reports suggesting NCP-SP support for the Delimitation Bill as based on unnamed sources, causing confusion within the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Separate meetings between senior leaders of two NCP factions with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his residence in Mumbai renewed speculation about political realignments and a merger, weeks after six MPs of Shiv Sena-UBT switched to ruling Shiv Sena.

The political intrigue deepened amid intense chatter, with Nationalist Congress Party-SP working president Supriya Sule on Wednesday saying if the proposed Delimitation Bill - a key legislative agenda of the NDA government - is based on a uniform 50 per cent increase in seats across all states, "there would be little reason to oppose it".

She, however, stressed that any decision on supporting such a proposal would be taken only after discussions within the INDIA bloc.

Sule also rejected speculation about the NCP-SP joining the ruling alliance, saying the media had been predicting her swearing-in and ministerial portfolio for the past 12 years.

Delimitation Bill and Political Speculation

The political chatter followed media reports suggesting that the Sharad Pawar-led party would support the Delimitation Bill in the upcoming session of Parliament, and a day after the leaders of the ruling NCP and opposition NCP-SP met Fadnavis.

As the day progressed, Sule clarified that the party had not issued any official statement regarding its position on the delimitation bill.

Her party would announce its position within 24 hours if it received a written proposal from the Centre regarding the delimitation exercise, she added.

The Baramati MP, however, said, if the proposed legislation were based on a uniform 50 per cent increase in seats across all states, there would be little reason to oppose it.

Sule stressed that any decision on supporting such a proposal would be taken only after discussions within the INDIA bloc.

The government intends to bring the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill proposing to raise Lok Sabha seats to 850 and initiate delimitation in the monsoon session of Parliament starting July 20.

INDIA Bloc Consultations

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has recently claimed that the BJP was wooing the NCP-SP and the DMK to get their support for the 131st Constitution Amendment Bill, proposing to raise Lok Sabha seats to 850 and initiate delimitation in the monsoon session of Parliament starting July 20.

"The media reports suggesting that NCP-SP would support the legislation were based on unnamed sources and had led to confusion," Sule said while addressing a news conference.

The reports on NCP-SP's stand also caused a flutter in the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising the Congress and Shiv Sena-UBT, which reflected in Sule's remarks.

The NCP-SP leader said she had also spoken to Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal, Congress leader Satej Patil, and Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut on the issue.

I am clarifying the matter after consulting NCP-SP top leadership, including party president Sharad Pawar and senior leader Jayant Patil, to avoid any misunderstanding among workers of the party and the MVA", the Baramati MP added.

No Question of Going Against INDIA Bloc

Sule said there was "no question" of going against the INDIA bloc.

"All constituents of the INDIA bloc are discussing the issue. This is Parliament, not a conversation over coffee. Nothing is official unless it is documented in writing. We were not satisfied with the formula or its implementation, and a collective decision will be taken after consultations," she said.

Sule also stressed that decisions in the Opposition alliance are taken collectively.

"This is a very important bill for the country, and we will decide together what is in the national interest," she said.

Meetings with CM Fadnavis

When asked about late-night meetings of leaders from the ruling NCP and Opposition NCP-SP at Fadnavis's residence, Sule ruled out a political strategy behind the interactions.

Rejecting speculation about the NCP-SP joining the ruling alliance, Sule said the media had been predicting her swearing-in and ministerial portfolio for the past 12 years.

According to sources, senior NCP-SP leader Jayant Patil met Fadnavis at his official residence 'Varsha' late Tuesday night regarding an issue in his Uran-Ishwarpur constituency in Sangli district.

Patil, ruling NCP leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare did not meet the chief minister together, the sources said, declining to elaborate.

"The chief minister alone decides who gets which portfolio. All these reports about the finance department or meetings at Varsha are speculative. Only the chief minister can answer such questions," Sule added.

Jayant Patil, meanwhile, said he met Fadnavis only to discuss an issue in his constituency, and asserted that there was no discussion in the Sharad Pawar-led party about joining the NDA.

Patil also said the talks about a possible merger of the NCP-SP with the Ajit Pawar-led NCP ended after Ajit Pawar's death in an air crash in January this year.

"There are no discussions going on in our party about joining the NDA. I met the chief minister only to raise the issue of the Islampur municipal council president, whose election has been declared invalid. (Deputy Chief Minister) Eknath Shinde was in Delhi, so I sought the chief minister's appointment. The meeting lasted barely five to ten minutes, and there was no political discussion," Patil told reporters.

He also denied reports that he met Praful Patel or Sunil Tatkare during his visit to the CM's residence.

Asked whether the NCP-SP could support the NDA on the proposed delimitation bill or the One Nation One Election legislation, Patil said such decisions would be taken by the party's parliamentary wing led by Sule.

Sule also termed "pure coincidence" party chief Sharad Pawar holding a meeting of his MLAs in Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's office in Mumbai last week.