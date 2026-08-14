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SC quashes Savarkar defamation case against Rahul Gandhi

Source: PTI August 14, 2026 12:35 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The Supreme Court has provided significant legal relief to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by quashing a criminal defamation complaint and summons related to his remarks against Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, citing the absence of the necessary sanction.

Rahul Gandhi

IMAGE: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference at Indira Bhawan, New Delhi, August 10, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Supreme Court quashes criminal defamation complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
  • The complaint stemmed from Gandhi's remarks against Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.
  • The court's decision was based on the lack of required sanction in the matter.
  • The defamation case originated from comments made during Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in 2022.
  • This ruling provides significant legal relief to Rahul Gandhi in the ongoing proceedings.

The Supreme Court on Friday quashed the criminal defamation complaint and summon issued by a trial court against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu said the required sanction was not obtained in the matter.

"Additional Solicitor General and advocate for complainant, in the affidavit filed by UP, submits there is no disclosure of sanction. In such view of the matter, the complaint and orders passed by magistrate stands quashed," the bench said.

 

Background Of The Defamation Case

The defamation case stems from Gandhi's comments on Savarkar made on November 17, 2022, during his Bharat Jodo Yatra at a rally in Maharashtra's Akola district.

The Lucknow bench of the high court on April 4, 2025, said Gandhi can file a revision petition before the sessions court, making the high court's intervention unnecessary at this stage.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha had challenged a subordinate court's decision to summon him in the case, while contesting the ongoing proceedings against him.

Advocate Nripendra Pandey filed a complaint, accusing Gandhi of intentionally insulting Savarkar during the rally.

The complainant alleged Gandhi's remarks were part of a well-planned conspiracy to defame Savarkar.

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