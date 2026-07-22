Supreme Court pat for lawyer over CCTVs in police stations nationwide

The Supreme Court of India has expressed satisfaction with the 'positive turn' and 'substantial progress' in the nationwide installation of CCTV cameras in police stations, a crucial step towards enhancing transparency and curbing human rights abuses.

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Key Points The Supreme Court noted a 'positive turn' and 'substantial progress' in the installation of CCTVs in police stations nationwide.

The court highlighted two key issues for resolution: extending the funding scheme for CCTVs and ensuring proper maintenance of installed cameras.

The Centre provides 100% funding for UTs, 90% for hilly states, and 60% for other states, with the remaining 40% borne by the respective state.

The apex court had initially ordered CCTV installation in police stations in 2018 to curb human rights abuses and later extended it to central investigating agencies in 2020.

CCTV systems must include night vision, audio-video footage, and data storage for at least one year.

The Supreme Court on July 22, Wednesday, said things are moving well and have taken a positive turn in the matter concerning installation of CCTVs in police stations across the country.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta was informed by senior advocate Siddhartha Dave, who is assisting the top court as an amicus curiae in the matter, that substantial progress has been made.

"It is heartening to note that in this matter, things are moving very well and we must give credit to Dave for his efforts," the bench said, adding that things have taken a positive turn in the last few months.

The top court was hearing a suo motu matter concerning the lack of functional CCTVs in police stations.

Addressing Funding and Maintenance

During the hearing, the bench flagged two issues -- extension of the funding scheme for installation of CCTVs in police stations and maintenance of cameras installed.

The law officer appearing for the Centre said he would take instructions on these aspects. The top court granted two weeks to the law officer to take instructions and posted the matter for hearing on August 5.

It noted that the amicus has placed before it a note based on the meeting held on July 11 with the representatives of the Centre, states and the Union territories (UTs).

Progress and Funding Mechanism

On May 13, the amicus had informed the bench that most of the states were proceeding in the right direction and substantial work was carried out with regard to the installation of CCTVs in police stations.

Earlier, the issue concerning utilisation of funds by the states for the installation of CCTVs was flagged before the court.

The bench was informed that the Centre gives 100 per cent funds in UTs and 90 per cent in the hilly states.

It was told that in the remaining states, the Centre gives 60 per cent, while the remaining 40 per cent funding is by the respective state.

Background of the Directive

The top court had earlier directed registration of a suo motu case over the lack of functional CCTVs in police stations after taking cognisance of a media report.

The apex court had in 2018 ordered the installation of CCTV cameras across police stations to check human rights abuses.

In December 2020, the top court directed the Centre to install CCTV cameras and recording equipment at the offices of investigating agencies, including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

It said that states and UTs should ensure that CCTV cameras were installed at every police station, at all entry and exit points, main gate, lock-ups, corridors, lobby and reception, as well as in areas outside the lock-up rooms so that no part was left uncovered.

The top court had said that CCTV systems must be equipped with night vision and have audio as well as video footage.

The court had made it mandatory for the Centre, states and the UTs to purchase such systems which allow storage of data for at least one year.