Legality of 'logical discrepancy' in voter rolls not decided: SC

The Supreme Court has clarified that it has not yet made a final ruling on the legality of the Election Commission's "logical discrepancy" category used for scrutinising voter details during electoral roll revisions, emphasising that previous permissions were interim.

FILE IMAGE: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Vivek Joshi and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, during a meeting of the Election Commission of India at Nirvachan Sadan, in New Delhi, September 26, 2026. Photograph: @ECISVEEP X/ANI Photo

Key Points The Supreme Court stated on Wednesday that it has not yet adjudicated the legality of the Election Commission's "logical discrepancy" category for voter scrutiny.

The court clarified that its earlier permission for this exercise in West Bengal was merely an interim arrangement.

A bench noted that its decision in the Bihar Special Intensive Revision (SIR) matter did not constitute a final determination of every issue arising from the revision.

Justice Bagchi emphasised that oral observations in sensitive matters should not be taken out of context as final judicial determinations.

"Logical discrepancy" refers to internal data inconsistencies and demographic contradictions flagged by the EC's ERONet platform during SIR.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it has not yet adjudicated the legality of the Election Commission's use of "logical discrepancy" category to scrutinise voters' details during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Observing that its earlier permission for the exercise in West Bengal was only an interim arrangement, a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said that its decision in the Bihar SIR matter did not amount to a final determination of every issue arising from the SIR.

Supreme Court Clarifies Stance On Voter Scrutiny

The observations were made while hearing a plea alleging a lack of transparency in notices issued to voters during the ongoing SIR exercise in Delhi and when senior advocate D S Naidu, appearing for the poll body, submitted that the bench had examined every stage of the SIR process and upheld its validity.

Justice Bagchi said the court's decision in the Bihar SIR matter did not amount to a final determination of every issue arising from the revision exercise.

"Bihar is not a final determination of every question arising in these proceedings. In Bihar, the Election Commission had not initially undertaken logical discrepancy as a category. We permitted it as an interim arrangement in West Bengal. We have not finally adjudicated upon the legality of the logical discrepancy exercise," Justice Bagchi said.

The judge added that the bench did not wish to make further comments on the issue, saying that oral observations in sensitive matters were often quoted out of context and portrayed as final judicial determinations.

"We do not wish to make further comments because observations in sensitive matters are sometimes taken out of context. These observations are not conclusive. There is a difficulty when judicial observations are repeatedly cited out of context as if every issue has already been decided," he said.

Understanding 'Logical Discrepancy' In Electoral Rolls

During the SIR, a "logical discrepancy" refers to internal data inconsistencies and demographic contradictions flagged automatically by the Election Commission's centralised AI and tech platform, ERONet.

These are data anomalies where details within a voter's profile or relationships between family members fail mathematical, biological, or clerical reconciliation.