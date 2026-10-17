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Supreme Court Grants Bail To Former Kolkata Medical College Principal In Corruption Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk Updated: October 17, 2026 17:18 IST 3 Minutes Read
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The Supreme Court has granted bail to former RG Kar Medical College Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh, accused in a significant case involving financial irregularities and merit score manipulation, citing his prolonged incarceration and the slow pace of the trial.

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Key Points

  • The Supreme Court granted bail to former RG Kar Medical College Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh.
  • Ghosh was accused of financial irregularities and manipulating merit scores to favour undeserving candidates.
  • The bench noted Ghosh's incarceration for over two years and the slow trial progress, with only 7 of 147 witnesses examined so far.
  • The Supreme Court set aside the Calcutta High Court's February 23 order that rejected his bail plea.
  • Terms and conditions for bail will be imposed by the trial court.

The Supreme Court has granted bail to former RG Kar Medical College Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh, accused of being involved in financial irregularities at the Kolkata college and manipulation of merit scores to accommodate undeserving candidates.

A bench of justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale allowed Ghosh's plea against the Calcutta High Court's February 23 order rejecting his bail plea.

 

Why The Supreme Court Granted Bail

The bench took note of the long period of incarceration of Ghosh and the progress of the trial, observing that he had been in custody for more than two years and that only seven out of 147 witnesses had been examined so far.

It said, "Suffice it to state that the appellant has undergone incarceration for more than two years and we have been informed that only 07 out of 147 witnesses have been examined so far."

In its order passed on Thursday, the bench said, "In such view of the matter, considering the period of incarceration and also the stage of the trial, we are inclined to set aside the impugned order passed by the High Court and allow this appeal."

It said that terms and conditions of bail will be imposed by the trial court.

"Accordingly, the impugned order dated February 23, 2026 passed by the high court stands set aside, and the appellant is granted bail on such terms and conditions as may be imposed by the concerned trial court," it said.

Allegations Against Former Principal

The case against Ghosh was probed by CBI and he was named in the charge sheet on August 24, 2024. He was accused of criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, cheating, forgery and using forged documents under Sections 120B, 409, 420, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code, along with offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The allegations against Ghosh were of financial irregularities at the college, and the alleged accommodation of undeserving candidates through manipulation of merit scores.

Ghosh had approached the top court after the trial court rejected his bail applications on January 7, 2025, followed by the Calcutta High Court's dismissal on February 23, 2026.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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bailsupreme courtfinancial irregularitiesrg kar medical collegesandip ghosh

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