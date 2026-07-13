SC rejects plea to enforce anti-cow slaughter laws

The Supreme Court has declined to intervene in a plea requesting states to enforce anti-slaughter laws for cow protection, advising petitioners to explore alternative legal avenues for compliance.

IMAGE: The Supreme Court of India. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Supreme Court declined a plea seeking enforcement of anti-slaughter laws by states.

The plea aimed to protect cows and their progeny from slaughter.

Petitioner's counsel withdrew the plea after the bench's reluctance.

The court suggested filing contempt petitions for non-implementation of previous rulings.

The plea also sought guidelines for slaughterhouse regulation and action against violators.

The Supreme Court, on July 13, Monday, declined to entertain a plea requesting that states enforce anti-slaughter laws to protect cows and their progeny from being slaughtered.

After a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta expressed their reluctance to consider the plea, the counsel representing the petitioner stated they would withdraw the petition.

Supreme Court's Stance On Anti-Slaughter Laws

The petitioner's counsel argued that a 2005 Supreme Court ruling regarding the slaughter of animals was not being implemented by the authorities.

"If there is a violation of any order, you file a contempt petition," the bench told the petitioner's counsel. The top court allowed the petitioner to withdraw the plea with liberty to avail other remedies as per law.

The petitioner sought a direction to the states to notify guidelines for regulating the slaughterhouses in accordance with the law.

The plea also sought a direction to the authorities to take action against slaughterhouse operators who violate existing anti-slaughter legislation.