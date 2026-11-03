SC Defers Tarun Tejpal's Plea Against Rape Conviction

The Supreme Court has adjourned the crucial hearing on journalist Tarun Tejpal's challenge to his 10-year prison sentence in a 2013 rape case, with the next proceedings scheduled for November 5.

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Key Points The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing on Tarun Tejpal's plea against his 10-year prison term in a 2013 rape case.

The hearing has been deferred to November 5 after the Solicitor General, representing the Goa government, sought an adjournment.

Tejpal's counsel requested his temporary release for Diwali, a request opposed by the Goa government.

The Bombay High Court had on August 6 convicted Tejpal of rape, overturning a trial court acquittal and sentencing him to 10 years rigorous imprisonment.

Tejpal was convicted under IPC sections including 376(2)(f) for raping a junior colleague in 2013.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned to November 5 the hearing on a plea filed by journalist Tarun Tejpal challenging the Bombay High Court judgment against his 10-year prison term in a 2013 rape case.

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale deferred the hearing after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Goa government, sought an adjournment.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Tejpal, requested the court to allow Tejpal to come home during Diwali.

"If he wants to take time, he can take time. But let him come out during Diwali," Sibal submitted.

Mehta opposed the request, saying the Goa government would oppose it.

Background Of The Case

The top court had earlier issued two notices on Tejpal's sentencing in a 2013 rape case -- one to Goa Police on the journalist's petition against his 10-year prison term and the second to him on a Goa government plea seeking enhancement of the sentence.

On August 6, the Bombay High Court convicted Tejpal of rape and sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment for 10 years, overturning the acquittal of the former editor of Tehelka magazine by the trial court five years ago.

He was convicted of raping a junior colleague inside a hotel elevator in 2013 during an event organised by the magazine in Goa. Earlier, the 62-year-old journalist had claimed that he was a political victim.

Legal Implications And Next Steps

Tejpal was convicted under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 376(2)(f) (rape committed by a person in a position of trust or authority), 354(a) (sexual harassment) and 354(b) (assault or use of criminal force with intent to disrobe).

Under Section 376(2)(f), the maximum punishment is life imprisonment.

On August 20, Tejpal moved the top court challenging the August 6 high court order against his conviction in the case.