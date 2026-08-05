Supporters go on a rampage after Karnataka MLA denied cabinet berth

Widespread protests have erupted across Karnataka, including a dramatic self-immolation attempt, as Congress MLAs and their supporters express deep resentment over being denied ministerial berths in the recent cabinet expansion.

IMAGE: Supporters of Bagepalli Congress MLA S N Subba Reddy enforce a bandh in three taluks of Chikkaballapura district on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points Supporters of Bagepalli Congress MLA S N Subba Reddy protested his exclusion from the Karnataka Cabinet.

The protest involved a dawn-to-dusk bandh, road blockades, and an attempted self-immolation by a supporter.

Discontent over the ministry's expansion has led to a wider rebellion among more than 22 Congress MLAs across Karnataka.

Chief Minister D K Shivakumar issued a stern warning to disgruntled MLAs threatening to resign.

The protests follow the recent induction of 19 ministers into the cabinet by CM Shivakumar.

Supporters of Bagepalli Congress MLA S N Subba Reddy went on a rampage Chikkaballapura on Wednesday, forcing shops to shut down, stopping Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses, burning tyres in the middle of roads and blocking traffic to protest his exclusion from the Karnataka Cabinet.

The discontent over the ministry's expansion did not limit to Bagepalli alone as it spilled onto the streets across the state.

The dawn-to-dusk bandh, called by Reddy's supporters, brought normal life to a standstill in the three taluks -- Bagepalli, Chelur and Gudibande -- of Chikkaballapura district.

Protesters parked tractors, buses, cars and other vehicles across key roads, raised slogans demanding a ministerial berth for the three-time MLA and burned tyres.

"We have not received justice in the Congress government in Karnataka. That is why the people of Bagepalli, Chelur and Gudibande have voluntarily observed this bandh. They are doing this in the hope that something good will happen for our MLA in the coming days," a Congress leader, supporting the MLA said.

Escalating Protests And Self-Immolation Attempt

The agitation took a dramatic turn in Gudibande when a staunch supporter of Reddy, identified as Ambarish, allegedly attempted self-immolation by pouring petrol on himself during the protest.

Police personnel intervened in time, snatched away the petrol can and prevented the attempt before taking him into custody.

Protesters burnt tyres and blocked roads outside the KSRTC bus stand in Bagepalli.

There were also arguments between police and Congress workers after protesters allegedly forced tea shops and other business establishments to close while enforcing the bandh.

Wider Rebellion Within Congress

The protest came amid a widening rebellion within the ruling Congress after the Cabinet expansion, with more than 22 MLAs and their supporters expressing resentment over being denied ministerial berths.

Several legislators questioned the selection process, some threatened to resign from their posts, while supporters staged demonstrations in different parts of the state demanding 'justice' for their leaders.

In a stern warning issued to disgruntled Congress MLAs threatening to resign as they were left out in the Cabinet expansion, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said that the party is important; if they resign, it will be accepted within a few minutes.

Two months after assuming charge as the chief minister, Shivakumar on Monday expanded his Cabinet by inducting 19 ministers.