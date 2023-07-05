News
Rediff.com  » News » Supporters gather outside residences of Sharad, Ajit Pawar

Supporters gather outside residences of Sharad, Ajit Pawar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 05, 2023 12:09 IST
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar's supporters thronged his residence in south Mumbai on Wednesday, hours ahead of the show of strength meetings convened by him and his nephew Ajit Pawar who has parted ways to become Maharashtra deputy chief minister.

IMAGE: A view of the newly inaugurated Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) office, near Mantralaya in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar factions of the NCP are holding their meetings in Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in south Mumbai and in Bhujbal Knowledge City in suburban Bandra, respectively, on Wednesday.

 

Outside Silver Oak, the senior Pawar's residence in south Mumbai, a party worker was seen carrying a banner which read: '83-year-old warrior waging a fight alone'.

Supporters of Ajit Pawar also gathered outside his Devgiri official residence, also in south Mumbai, before he left to attend the meeting at Bandra.

"We are hard core Dada (as Ajit Pawar is called) supporters. We have come all the way from Baramati," an NCP worker told the media outside Devgiri.
MLA Anil Patil claimed that as many as 40 of the 53 party MLAs are with Ajit Pawar.

These will be the first meetings involving all functionaries for both factions since the party split on Sunday after Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs, including Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil and Hasan Mushrif, joined the Eknath Shinde government.

Both factions have claimed that they have most MLAs with them.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
