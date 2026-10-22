Kerala Minister Joseph Says SC Verdict Will Ease CMRL Case Criticism

Kerala Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph believes that the recent Supreme Court verdict will alleviate criticism surrounding the state government's initial handling of the high-profile CMRL payments case involving CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan and his family.

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Key Points KPCC president Sunny Joseph stated on Thursday that criticism of the state government's initial decision in the CMRL payments case would subside after the Supreme Court's recent verdict.

The Enforcement Directorate had requested the state police to register a case against CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter Veena T, and son-in-law P A Mohammed Riyas concerning alleged payments from Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL).

The Kerala High Court had previously ordered the registration of a case, rejecting appeals from Vijayan and others, but the Supreme Court recently allowed them to approach the High Court's division bench again.

Joseph emphasised patience with legal proceedings, stating that "Justice hurried is justice buried," and welcomed constructive criticism within the party while discouraging public dissent against the government.

KPCC president and Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph on Thursday said criticism of the state government's initial decision to order a preliminary inquiry instead of registering an FIR against veteran CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan and his family in the CMRL payments case would subside following the Supreme Court's recent verdict.

"Justice hurried is justice buried," Joseph told reporters, urging patience with legal proceedings.

Legal Developments In CMRL Case

Last month, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) wrote to the state police seeking registration of a case against Vijayan, his daughter Veena T and son-in-law P A Mohammed Riyas in connection with alleged payments made by Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL).

The state government initially decided to conduct a preliminary inquiry instead of registering an FIR.

A private person challenged the decision in the Kerala High Court, which ordered registration of a case.

On October 15, the Kerala High Court division bench rejected the applications of Vijayan, Veena, and Riyas to file appeals against the October 9 order, holding that "an accused in a corruption case has no legal right to be heard before registering the FIR."

A Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana recently allowed Vijayan and the others to approach the High Court's division bench against its October 9 order.

Addressing Internal Party Dissent

There was criticism within the party over the state government's initial decision not to conduct a preliminary inquiry before registering an FIR against Vijayan.

Asked about the criticism, Joseph said the government and the KPCC had explained their position to the party's legislative group.

"Everyone will understand. There is no need to rush. Legal proceedings should be given their due time. The matter can be examined," he said, adding that the Supreme Court verdict would help address the criticism.

In response to criticism from senior Congress leader and Kannur MP K Sudhakaran, Joseph declined to comment, describing the matter as a closed chapter.

"He is a senior leader and a Congress Working Committee member. I read in newspapers today that he has withdrawn the post," Joseph said, referring to a video message Sudhakaran posted on Facebook that was later deleted.

In the video, Sudhakaran had alleged that he was removed as KPCC president last year without justification and said the government needed people willing to point out its mistakes.

Joseph said constructive criticism and suggestions from within the ruling front were welcome, but opposed public criticism of the government.

"I discourage public criticism against the government. The disciplined way is to raise criticism within the party," he said.