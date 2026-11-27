The Supreme Court has officially closed mediation in the high-stakes inheritance battle within late industrialist Sunjay Kapur's family, signalling a move towards protracted litigation over assets reportedly worth Rs 30,000 crore.

FILE IMAGE: File picture of Sunjay Kapur.

Key Points The Supreme Court has closed mediation in the Sunjay Kapur family inheritance dispute, stating that settlement efforts reached an impasse and parties must prepare for a legal 'battle'.

Former Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud mediated 15 rounds of sittings, but talks failed to bridge two major differences: Rani Kapur's claims and the exit modalities for Kapur's children from Karisma Kapoor.

Rani Kapur's demand was stated as Rs 6,000 crore, while opposing counsel pegged the family trust's assets at around Rs 30,000 crore.

The court will soon pass an order urging the Delhi High Court to expeditiously consider an interim application seeking protection and preservation of the family trust's assets.

The Supreme Court has closed a mediation process in an inheritance dispute within the family of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur, saying efforts at a settlement had reached an impasse and that the parties must now prepare for a legal "battle".

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran on Thursday took note of a report submitted by former Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, who was appointed as the mediator by the court in May.

The report indicated that efforts to resolve the claims of Sunjay Kapur's mother, Rani Kapur, had reached an impasse despite 15 rounds of sittings.

"One can never force a settlement," the bench said while formally closing the mediation proceedings. Justice Pardiwala said an order will be passed soon urging the Delhi High Court to expeditiously consider an interim application seeking protection and preservation of the family trust's assets.

Mediation Efforts Fail

The outcome is a setback to the top court's attempt to keep the feud over the vast assets linked to the Sona Group from turning into protracted litigation.

In August, the bench had expressed satisfaction with the progress made, noting that six sessions were held and that the parties were cooperating in exploring a "holistic settlement".

It had extended the process until November 2.

On Thursday, however, it emerged that the talks had failed to bridge two major differences -- the claims of Rani Kapur and the modalities for the exit of Kapur's two children from his earlier marriage to actor Karisma Kapoor from the trust structure.

Justice Chandrachud, the court was told, remained hopeful of resolving the latter issue, but discussions on Rani Kapur's claims had reached a dead end.

Key Disagreements Emerge

Senior advocate Siddhartha Dave, appearing in the court for Rani Kapur, said his client had put forward a settlement proposal but received no counter-proposal from the other side for six months.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Kapur's widow Priya Sachdev Kapur, disputed this.

He alleged that Rani Kapur was unwilling to take part in a joint session with her daughter-in-law.

"She walked out after one meeting and now, she is blaming the daughter-in-law. Is this fair?" he asked.

Dave said the 81-year-old had lost both her husband and her son, and that meeting her daughter-in-law caused her considerable anxiety, though she was willing to engage with the mediator separately.

The bench, which had repeatedly urged the family to approach mediation with an open mind, said the parties needed to show greater flexibility and take a practical view.

Scale Of Financial Claims

The scale of the dispute came into focus when the bench asked about the competing claims.

Dave put Rani Kapur's demand at Rs 6,000 crore, while the opposing counsel pegged the trust's assets at around Rs 30,000 crore.

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing in the court for Karisma Kapoor's children, said they were entitled to a 24 per cent to 26 per cent share.

Senior advocate Abhimanyu Bhandari, also representing Priya Kapur, submitted that she was entitled to 60 per cent, with the remaining 40 per cent to be divided among Sunjay Kapur's children.