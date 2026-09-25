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Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella Dine With Xi

By REDIFF NEWS September 25, 2026 11:49 IST 3 Minutes Read
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US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hosted a lavish state dinner for Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan at the White House on September 24, 2026.

The guest list featured a who's who of American tech and business leaders, including Jensen Huang, Tim Cook, Sundar Pichai, Elon Musk, Satya Nadella, Sam Altman, Mark Zuckerberg, Jamie Dimon and Jeff Bezos, alongside senior US officials.

 

Sundar Pichai attends White House state dinner

IMAGE: Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai at the state dinner hosted by President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan at the White House, September 24, 2026. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

 

Satya Nadella arrives for White House state dinner

IMAGE: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella arrives for the dinner. Photograph: Aaron Schwartz/Reuters

 

Jensen Huang and Tim Cook attend White House state dinner

IMAGE: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang with his wife Lori Huang, and Apple board Chairman Tim Cook at the dinner. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

 

Elon Musk and Marco Rubio attend White House state dinner

IMAGE: Tesla CEO Elon Musk and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the dinner. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

 

Sam Altman and Mark Zuckerberg chat at state dinner

IMAGE: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg chat during the dinner. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

 

Jeff Bezos mingles with guests at North Portico

IMAGE: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos mingles among other guests, including OpenAI President Greg Brockman and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer ahead of the dinner. Photograph: Kylie Cooper/Reuters

 

Jamie Dimon attends White House state dinner

IMAGE: Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, at the dinner. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

 

Trump and Melania welcome Xi and Peng at North Portico

IMAGE: Donald Trump and Melania Trump welcome Xi Jinping and Peng Liyuan at the north portico of the White House, here and below. Photograph: Kylie Cooper/Reuters

 

Trump speaks with Xi Jinping at North Portico

Photograph: Kylie Cooper/Reuters

 

Trump and Xi Jinping walk at the White House

IMAGE: Trump and Xi at the White House before the dinner. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

 

Melania Trump and Peng Liyuan walk at the White House

IMAGE: Melania and Liyuan at the White House before the dinner. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

 

Trump holds binder as Xi Jinping delivers speech at state dinner

IMAGE: Trump and Xi before they deliver their speeches at the dinner. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

 

Xi Jinping and Trump speak during state dinner

IMAGE: Xi and Trump speak during the dinner, here and below. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

 

Xi Jinping delivers speech at White House state dinner

Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

 

Trump and Xi Jinping speak during state dinner

Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

 

Xi Jinping makes a toast at state dinner

IMAGE: Xi makes a toast during the dinner. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

 

Trump makes a toast for Xi Jinping at state dinner

IMAGE: Trump does likewise. The American president does not drink, so the glass was likely filled with water. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

 

Trump and Xi Jinping sit together at state dinner

IMAGE: Trump and Xi Jinping at the dinner, here and below. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

 

Trump and Xi Jinping sit together at state dinner

Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

 

Trump shakes hands with Xi Jinping at state dinner

IMAGE: Trump shakes hands with Xi during the dinner. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

 

Menu for the White House state dinner

IMAGE: The menu for the dinner. No, it is not all veg! Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff

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Donald TrumpXi JinpingWashingtonMelania TrumpPeng Liyuan

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