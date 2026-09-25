Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella Dine With Xi

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hosted a lavish state dinner for Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan at the White House on September 24, 2026.

The guest list featured a who's who of American tech and business leaders, including Jensen Huang, Tim Cook, Sundar Pichai, Elon Musk, Satya Nadella, Sam Altman, Mark Zuckerberg, Jamie Dimon and Jeff Bezos, alongside senior US officials.

IMAGE: Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai at the state dinner hosted by President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan at the White House, September 24, 2026. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

IMAGE: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella arrives for the dinner. Photograph: Aaron Schwartz/Reuters

IMAGE: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang with his wife Lori Huang, and Apple board Chairman Tim Cook at the dinner. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

IMAGE: Tesla CEO Elon Musk and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the dinner. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

IMAGE: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg chat during the dinner. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

IMAGE: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos mingles among other guests, including OpenAI President Greg Brockman and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer ahead of the dinner. Photograph: Kylie Cooper/Reuters

IMAGE: Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, at the dinner. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

IMAGE: Donald Trump and Melania Trump welcome Xi Jinping and Peng Liyuan at the north portico of the White House, here and below. Photograph: Kylie Cooper/Reuters

Photograph: Kylie Cooper/Reuters

IMAGE: Trump and Xi at the White House before the dinner. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

IMAGE: Melania and Liyuan at the White House before the dinner. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

IMAGE: Trump and Xi before they deliver their speeches at the dinner. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

IMAGE: Xi and Trump speak during the dinner, here and below. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

IMAGE: Xi makes a toast during the dinner. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

IMAGE: Trump does likewise. The American president does not drink, so the glass was likely filled with water. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

IMAGE: Trump and Xi Jinping at the dinner, here and below. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

IMAGE: Trump shakes hands with Xi during the dinner. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

IMAGE: The menu for the dinner. No, it is not all veg! Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff