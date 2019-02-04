rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » Sunanda Pushkar death case transferred to Sessions Court

Sunanda Pushkar death case transferred to Sessions Court

February 04, 2019 17:11 IST

A Delhi court on Monday sent Sunanda Pushkar's death case against Congress leader Shashi Tharoor to sessions court for further proceedings.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal sent the court to the case to Additional Sessions Judge Arun Bhardwaj since the offence under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code was triable by a sessions judge.

The court also directed Delhi police to preserve vigilance report in the matter.

 

The maximum punishment for the offence is 10 years of imprisonment.

Tharoor, former Union minister and Pushkar's husband, has been charged under sections 498-A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 of the Indian Penal Code, but has not been arrested in the case.

Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014. The couple were staying in the hotel as the official bungalow of Tharoor was being renovated at that time.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Sunanda Pushkar, Judge Arun Bhardwaj, Shashi Tharoor, Samar Vishal, Sessions Court
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use