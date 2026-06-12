Sultanpur Police Investigate Alleged Assault And Forced Chants Over Social Media Reel

Police in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, have launched an investigation into a disturbing incident where two youths were allegedly assaulted and compelled to chant religious slogans following a dispute over making a social media reel.

Key Points A case has been registered in Sultanpur, UP, after a video showed two youths allegedly assaulted and forced to chant "Jai Shri Ram".

The incident, stemming from a dispute over making a social media reel, occurred on June 4 near Sahib Bandagi Ashram.

Victims Aftab and Zeeshan were allegedly stopped, abused, and beaten by around seven individuals.

Three accused, Saksham Pandey, Chandan, and Vishnu Jaiswal, have been identified from the video.

Police have filed an FIR under sections for voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint, criminal intimidation, and intentional insult, with a team formed to arrest the culprits.

A case has been registered against several people here after a video purportedly showing two youths being assaulted and allegedly forced to chant "Jai Shri Ram" following a dispute over making a reel surfaced, police said on Friday.

Investigation Into The Alleged Incident

According to the FIR lodged by Aftab, a Ramganj resident of Pratapgarh, the incident occurred on June 4 when he and his cousin Zeeshan were travelling on a motorcycle towards Dhakwa market. They were stopped, abused and beaten by the accused, numbering around seven people, who allegedly forced them to chant religious slogans, the complainant stated. Zeeshan was allegedly making a reel.

The complainant said the incident, which occurred near the Sahib Bandagi Ashram in Bahriya village, was recorded on video, and they identified the three accused: Saksham Pandey, Chandan and Vishnu Jaiswal.

Police said the FIR was registered on June 11 under relevant sections related to voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint, criminal intimidation and intentional insult. Circle Officer Lambhua Hrithik Kapoor said a team has been formed to arrest the accused, and further legal action is underway.