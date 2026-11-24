NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have strongly dismissed recent media speculation regarding veteran politician Sharad Pawar's potential retirement from active politics next month.

IMAGE: NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar (right) leaves after undergoing treatment for a respiratory and chest infection from Breach Candy Hospital, in Mumbai, November 7, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule on Tuesday dismissed media reports about Sharad Pawar's potential retirement from active politics next month.

Speculation arose from media reports suggesting Pawar might retire on December 12, his birthday.

Sule highlighted that Sharad Pawar is still a Rajya Sabha member with five years remaining in his term.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also stated that discussing Sharad Pawar's retirement is inappropriate, praising his continued activity.

Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar MP Supriya Sule on Tuesday dismissed media reports speculating the potential retirement of veteran politician and party president Sharad Pawar from active politics on his birthday next month.

Pawar's Political Future

Political circles were abuzz with speculation after a section of the media reported that the Pawar senior may bow out of politics on December 12.

Reacting angrily to the report, Sule said her father (Sharad Pawar) is still a Rajya Sabha member with five years of term remaining.

"People will decide who will retire," she told reporters.

Reacting to the political chatter, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said discussing the retirement of Sharad Pawar is not appropriate.

He asserted that Pawar will never stop in his life and will "continue doing something positive".

There is no ground for these kinds of discussions, he added.

"We wish Sharad Pawar excellent health. He is active even today. I have seen him closely; he continuously takes interest in various projects and work. Therefore, discussing his retirement is not appropriate," Fadnavis told reporters on the sidelines of a programme here while responding to a query.