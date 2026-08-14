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Sukhbir Badal undergoes 90-min surgery after kirpan attack

Source: PTI Updated: August 14, 2026 11:56 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal is stable after undergoing a 90-minute surgery after the 'kirpan' attack injury sustained inside a gurdwara in Nanded, with doctors successfully repairing a tendon and ulnar artery nerve.

Sukhbir Badal

IMAGE: Family members and relatives of Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal arrive at the private hospital, where he is admitted after he was attacked inside a gurdwara in the city on August 13, 2026. Photograph: ANI Screen Grab

Key Points

  • Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal underwent a 90-minute surgery for injuries sustained in a 'kirpan' attack at a Nanded gurdwara.  
  • The doctors successfully repaired a tendon injury and his ulnar artery nerve, confirming he is now stable and out of danger.
  • Badal is expected to be discharged and flown back to Punjab today.
  • The accused, Jaspal Singh, a 60-62-year-old sewadar at the gurdwara, has been booked for attempt to murder and other charges.
  • The police are investigating the motive behind the attack on the former Punjab deputy chief minister.
 

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, who was injured in a 'kirpan' attack inside a gurdwara on Thursday, underwent surgery that lasted for about 90 minutes and is now stable, doctors treating him said on August 14, Friday.

The former Punjab deputy chief minister will be discharged during the day and is likely to be flown to Punjab in the afternoon, an official said.

Details of the Attack and Surgery

Badal was attacked by a member of the Nihang order inside the Gurdwara Mata Sahib Devan Ji Mugat on the outskirts of Maharashtra's Nanded town on Thursday, according to the police.

The visuals showed Badal, who escaped an attempt on his life at the Golden Temple entrance in December 2024, walking inside a hospital building with a cloth wrapped around his right hand.

He was rushed to the Yashosai Hospital in Nanded, where doctors operated on him, said officials.

"The surgery lasted for an hour and a half. There was a tendon injury, and he had a sharp penetrating wound. His tendon was repaired. The plastic surgeon also repaired his ulnar artery nerve. He is out of danger," said a doctor from the hospital.

The SAD chief will be discharged on Friday, he said. An official from the police department said that Badal will likely be taken to Punjab by air in the afternoon.

Investigation Underway

According to the police, they have yet to find out why the accused, Jaspal Singh, attacked Badal.

Singh, who holds commerce and law degrees and is based in Pune with his family, had been working as a sewadar or volunteer at the gurdwara for the past two years.

The accused, aged 60-62 years, was staying alone in Nanded. He has been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means, and voluntarily causing grievous hurt to a public servant to deter them from performing their duty.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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