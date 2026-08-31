Sukesh Chandrasekhar gets 8-year jail term for impersonating SC judge

A Delhi court has sentenced alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar to eight years of rigorous imprisonment for impersonating a Supreme Court judge, sending a strong message against attempts to manipulate the judicial system.

IMAGE: Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar received an eight-year rigorous imprisonment sentence for impersonating a Supreme Court judge.

The Delhi court highlighted the deliberate nature of his acts, aimed at manipulating the judicial process.

The sentence serves as a deterrent against sophisticated impersonation, especially in the current technological landscape.

Chandrasekhar's attempt to influence a bail proceeding in another criminal case was deemed an attack on judicial integrity.

The court rejected his lack of success as a mitigating factor, noting his lack of remorse during the trial.

A Delhi court has sentenced conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar to eight years of rigorous imprisonment for impersonating a Supreme Court judge and attempting to influence a bail proceeding in another criminal case.

Chief judicial magistrate Harshita Mishra of Tis Hazari courts sentenced Chandrasekhar to two years' rigorous imprisonment and fined him Rs 5,000 under IPC Section 170, two years' rigorous imprisonment and fined him Rs 5,000 under Section 189, and four years' rigorous imprisonment under Section 507.

Court Emphasises Deterrent Sentence

In an order dated August 29, which was made available today, the court said, "The sentence must reflect that the criminal justice system distinguishes between an isolated unlawful act and a deliberate sequence of acts designed to manipulate, intimidate or interfere with the lawful functioning of public institutions."

The court directed that all three substantive sentences would run consecutively, taking the total jail term to eight years. In case of default in payment of the fines, Chandrasekhar will undergo an additional month's imprisonment.

The court had on August 20 convicted Chandrasekhar under sections 170, 189 and 507, dealing with impersonation and threat, of the IPC.

How The Impersonation Attempt Unfolded

According to the sentencing order, Chandrasekhar made multiple calls on April 28, 2017, to judicial officer Poonam Choudhary impersonating a Supreme Court judge from South India, and adopting a regional accent to make the ruse appear credible.

The objective was to influence a judicial proceeding concerning Chandrasekhar's liberty in another criminal case, the court said, and described the conduct as an attack on the sanctity and integrity of the judicial process.

"The choice of the person impersonated was therefore not accidental," the court said, observing that Chandrasekhar deliberately sought to appropriate the credibility attached to a constitutional post.

No Mitigating Factors For Lack Of Success

The court rejected the argument that the failure to deceive the judicial officer or secure bail should be treated as a mitigating circumstance, saying the unsuccessful attempt did not make the act of impersonation innocuous.

It also noted that Chandrasekhar did not demonstrate genuine remorse or contrition during the trial and instead questioned the credibility of the complainant judicial officer.

The court said the case was particularly concerning in the present technological environment, where deepfakes, AI-generated audio-visual material, cloned voices and spoofed communications could make impersonation of constitutional authorities increasingly sophisticated.

"The sentence in the present case must necessarily carry a deterrent message," the court said, stressing the need to protect public confidence in the justice system.

The court also considered a list of criminal cases pending against Chandrasekhar but said those cases, being sub judice and not resulting in convictions, could not be taken into account while deciding his sentence.

The court directed that Chandrasekhar be given the benefit of the period already undergone in custody.