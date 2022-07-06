News
Rediff.com  » News » Sufi spiritual guru from Afghanistan shot dead in Nashik

Sufi spiritual guru from Afghanistan shot dead in Nashik

Source: PTI
July 06, 2022 11:16 IST
A 35-year-old Muslim community religious leader hailing from Afghanistan was shot dead by a group of four unidentified persons in Yeola town of Maharashtra's Nashik district on Tuesday, the police said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only.

The motive behind the murder was not immediately known.

The incident took place in the evening at an open plot in the MIDC area of Yeola town, around 200 km from Mumbai, the police said.

 

The deceased, identified as Khwaja Sayyad Chishti, was popularly known as 'Sufi Baba' in Yeola, an official said.

He was shot with a firearm in the forehead by the attackers, following which he died on the spot, the official said.

After killing Sufi Baba, a citizen of Afghanistan, the assailants seized an SUV used by him and fled the spot, he said.

An offence of murder was registered at the Yeola police station and a hunt was on to nab the killers, the official said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
