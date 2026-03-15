K Sudhakaran breaks down during tribute to Congress worker

Congress MP K Sudhakaran was overcome with emotion while honouring the memory of party worker Kappadan Ramesh, revealing the deep personal connection and political significance of their relationship in Kannur.

Key Points Congress MP K Sudhakaran delivered an emotional tribute to party worker Kappadan Ramesh, highlighting Ramesh's contributions to the Congress party in Kannur.

Sudhakaran revealed that Ramesh had protected him during an attack by Communist workers, saving his life.

The event marked the handover of a house built for Ramesh's family, underscoring the Congress party's support for its members.

Speculation surrounds Sudhakaran's candidature for the upcoming Assembly elections, with the AICC set to make the final decision.

Congress MP K Sudhakaran broke down while paying tribute to party worker Kappadan Ramesh at a function here on Sunday.

Sudhakaran was addressing a gathering organised to hand over the key of a house built for the family of Ramesh, who died a few years ago.

The Kannur MP said it was a proud moment that a memorial had been built for Ramesh.

Sudhakaran pointed out that Ramesh played a key role in strengthening the Congress in Kannur district and that the party would always remember him.

He also said he was alive because of Ramesh, who had protected him during an attack by Communist workers.

Sudhakaran was tearful throughout his speech at the event.

Assembly Election Candidature Speculation

When reporters approached him regarding the reported differences with the party leadership over his candidature in the upcoming Assembly elections, Sudhakaran left the venue without making any comments.

Kannur DCC president Martin George said the AICC would take the final decision regarding Sudhakaran's candidature.

"If the AICC decides it, we will welcome it. There is no issue over candidature in Kannur," George said.

Senior Congress leaders, including V D Satheesan, Ramesh Chennithala and K C Venugopal, have also maintained that the decision regarding Sudhakaran's candidature would be taken by the AICC.

Sudhakaran was in New Delhi last Thursday for discussions with the AICC leadership.

However, the former KPCC president returned earlier than other leaders from Kerala and has maintained silence on the matter since then.