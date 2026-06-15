Sudarsan Pattnaik Wins Russia's Top Sand Honor

Indian sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has won the Russia Grand Sand Master Cup 2026 at the II International Festival of Sand Sculpture in Kaliningrad, Russia. He is the first Indian sand artist to receive this honour.

'For my art on climate change, as a first Indian, I have won this cup, the Grand Sun Master Cup of 2026... I always try to make sculpture with the message,' Pattnaik said.

'Here we have shown climate impact around the world and what we have to do for the climate change... It is a very big honour for me and for my country.'

IMAGE: Sudarsan Pattnaik speaks to the media after winning the Russia Grand Sand Master Cup 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Sudarsan Pattnaik is the first Indian artist to receive the Russia Grand Sand Master Cup.

The award was presented during the II International Festival of Sand Sculpture in Kaliningrad.

The recognition highlights Pattnaik's growing international stature and contributions to sand art globally.

IMAGE: Sudarsan Pattnaik receives the Russian Grand Sand Master Cup 2026 during the International Festival of Sand Sculpture in Kaliningrad. Photograph: @sudarsansand X/ANI Photo

Photograph: @sudarsansand X/ANI Photo

Photograph: @sudarsansand X/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Sudarsan Pattnaik poses with the Russia Grand Sand Master Cup 2026 and medal at Moscow's Red Square. Photograph: @sudarsansand X/ANI Photo

Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff