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Home  » News » Sudarsan Pattnaik Wins Russia's Top Sand Honor

Sudarsan Pattnaik Wins Russia's Top Sand Honor

By REDIFF NEWS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 15, 2026 11:48 IST

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Indian sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has won the Russia Grand Sand Master Cup 2026 at the II International Festival of Sand Sculpture in Kaliningrad, Russia. He is the first Indian sand artist to receive this honour.

'For my art on climate change, as a first Indian, I have won this cup, the Grand Sun Master Cup of 2026... I always try to make sculpture with the message,' Pattnaik said.

'Here we have shown climate impact around the world and what we have to do for the climate change... It is a very big honour for me and for my country.'

 

Sudarsan Pattnaik after award win

IMAGE: Sudarsan Pattnaik speaks to the media after winning the Russia Grand Sand Master Cup 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Key Points

  • Sudarsan Pattnaik is the first Indian artist to receive the Russia Grand Sand Master Cup.
  • The award was presented during the II International Festival of Sand Sculpture in Kaliningrad.
  • The recognition highlights Pattnaik's growing international stature and contributions to sand art globally.

Receiving Grand Sand Master Cup

IMAGE: Sudarsan Pattnaik receives the Russian Grand Sand Master Cup 2026 during the International Festival of Sand Sculpture in Kaliningrad. Photograph: @sudarsansand X/ANI Photo

 

Award presentation ceremony

Photograph: @sudarsansand X/ANI Photo

 

Posing with trophy

Photograph: @sudarsansand X/ANI Photo

 

Pattnaik at Red Square

IMAGE: Sudarsan Pattnaik poses with the Russia Grand Sand Master Cup 2026 and medal at Moscow's Red Square. Photograph: @sudarsansand X/ANI Photo
 

 

 

Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

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