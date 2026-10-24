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Bihar Police Sub-Inspector Found Hanging In Government Quarters

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 24, 2026 15:36 IST 2 Minutes Read
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An investigation is underway in Bihar's Bhagalpur district after Sub-Inspector Yogesh Kumar was found dead by hanging at his government quarters on Saturday morning.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A sub-inspector, Yogesh Kumar, was found hanging at his government quarters in Bhagalpur, Bihar, on Saturday morning.
  • The incident occurred at the Nauagachia police lines, with a colleague discovering the body around 6 am.
  • Prima facie, the death appears to be a suicide, possibly due to family matters.
  • Police are currently investigating the exact circumstances leading to the sub-inspector's death.
  • Kumar, a native of Barahat in Banka district, had recently received a promotion.

A sub-inspector was found hanging at his government quarters in Bihar's Bhagalpur district on Saturday morning, officials said.

Investigation Underway

The incident took place at the Nauagachia police lines in the district.

 

"The sub-inspector, Yogesh Kumar, posted here for around three years, was found hanging from the ceiling at his quarters this morning," a police officer said.

His body was found by a colleague who visited the room around 6 am, the officer said.

Prima facie, it appears that the sub-inspector died by suicide due to family matters, but the exact circumstances leading to the SI's death are being investigated, he said.

Kumar, a native of Barahat in Banka district, had recently been promoted.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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