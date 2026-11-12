New Study Reveals How Experiences Drive Widespread Brain Synapse Changes

A groundbreaking study from the University of Edinburgh reveals how diverse experiences profoundly reshape brain synapses, offering crucial insights into brain adaptation, resilience, and vulnerability to neurological disorders.

Key Points Experiences cause widespread changes in brain cell connections (synapses), influencing brain activity and potentially leading to adaptation or impaired function.

A study on mice exposed to enriched environments found that the quality and type of synaptic connections are more important than quantity for brain changes.

Altering vision in one eye for a week in mice led to synapse changes beyond sight-related areas, affecting other senses and memory.

Sensory and environmental experiences reshape the molecular landscape of synapses throughout the brain, contributing to its resilience and vulnerability to disease.

Understanding these experience-driven synapse reconfigurations could offer insights into brain adaptation related to aging, sleep deprivation, injury, and genetic mutations.

Experiences can cause widespread changes in connections between brain cells, or synapses, influencing brain activity. A new study has found that understanding the patterns in synapse changes may help explain how some events support the brain in adapting, while others contribute to an impaired function.

Understanding Brain Adaptation

Scientists have known that experience changes the brain. Learning and sensory input can alter the strength of communication between nerve cells, and synapses can form, disappear or change their structure.

However, previous studies have concentrated on relatively small numbers of synapses in localised areas, providing a limited view of how experience changes synapse populations across the brain, the researchers, led by those at the UK's University of Edinburgh, said.

Synapse changes have also been linked to sleep deprivation, brain injury and genetic variants associated with autism, schizophrenia and other disorders.

Alterations to the brain's diverse synapse populations could be a common mechanism through which it adapts to both inherited and environmental influences, the team suggested in the study published in the journal Nature Communications.

Understanding how experiences influence brain activity could point to potential interventions to modify synapse populations that may have been disrupted by environmental and genetic factors or injury, they added.

New Insights From Mouse Studies

The researchers looked at brain cell connections across the whole brain in mice exposed to enriched environments -- containing running wheels, changing mazes and greater opportunities for social interaction -- both during development and in adulthood.

They found the overall density of synapses in the brain did not increase, indicating the quality and type of synaptic connections are more important than the quantity when it comes to brain changes.

In mice whose one eye was closed for a week, altering vision in one eye led to synapse changes were noted beyond the parts of the brain linked to sight, including areas involved in other senses and memory.

The findings suggest changes affecting one sensory experience can lead to widespread molecular adaptations in the brain, underlining the complex interconnectivity of brain functions, the team said.

Implications For Brain Health

First author Hanan Woods, from the University of Edinburgh, said, "Our findings suggest that sensory and environmental experiences reshape the molecular landscape of synapses throughout the brain."

"This diversity and capacity for adaptation may provide an important foundation for understanding the brain's resilience and vulnerability to disease throughout life," Woods said.

"Experience-driven reconfiguration of synaptome architecture shares features with the response to aging, sleep deprivation, brain injury and genetic mutations, supporting a unifying principle of brain adaptation," the authors wrote.